Kenneth Blanchard, Absentee Shawnee Tribal lieutenant governor and a longtime tribal leader, died Friday, the tribe announced this week.
Blanchard died at 79 on March 12, the tribe shared in an obituary Monday.
Blanchard, a life-long Little Axe resident, was involved with tribal politics for more than 40 years, his obituary said.
The lieutenant governor was heavily involved in his community — apart from serving with tribal leadership, he was also a founding member and chief of the Little Axe Fire Volunteer Department. Blanchard, who fluently spoke the Absentee Shawnee language, enjoyed being part of tribal ceremonies, his obituary said.
Blanchard’s visitation, service and tribal rites will be held March 16, and his burial March 17, according to his obituary.
The Absentee Shawnee Tribe will close its offices and the Thunderbird Casino Tuesday for the service, allowing employees time to honor and remember Blanchard, according to the Absentee Shawnee website. The tribe is flying its flags at half-staff in his honor.
“The Lieutenant Governor has been a big part of the tribe and he will be deeply missed,” a statement on the site reads. “We extend our sincerest apologies and deepest condolences to his family.”
Blanchard, who received his education at Little Axe High School, Okmulgee Tech and Rose State College, was an avid sports and outdoorsman, according to his obituary — he loved to fish, hunt and raise animals, and participated in softball, bowling, coaching and in his younger years, racing cars.
According to his obituary, Blanchard is survived by his wife, Bernice Blanchard, three children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, along with multiple siblings, nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.