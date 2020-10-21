Harold Heiple, longtime attorney and councilman, died Tuesday evening.
The memorial service will be announced in the coming days, according to a statement from St. Thomas More University Parish.
Heiple was hailed as an attorney who spent a career advocating for clients before the Norman City Council, Planning Commission and other halls of government, according to the Norman Business Association’s website.
“Heiple was an authority on public administration, whether advocating for private citizens or for public entities. In addition to his private practice, Heiple served 40 years as legal counsel for the Moore-Norman Technology Center,” the site reads.
Heiple graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1958 and obtained an OU law degree in 1961.
According to a 2016 article in The Transcript, Heiple served on the council during the 1970s and was chairman of the Charter Review Commission in 2014.
This story will be updated online and in print.
