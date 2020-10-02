Some would say Charles Hollingsworth was known for his kind demeanor, a willfulness to assist others and maybe for his bow tie.
Hollingsworth died Thursday at the age of 82. He was a longtime local banker with over 50 years of experience in the industry between Security National Bank, Arvest Bank and 1NB.
His first check from Security National Bank was $50 in 1964. When he started as a banker, Norman had only three banks, all on the corner of Main Street and Peters Avenue.
The Norman native had 13 years of service on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education, worked with the Christmas parade, the Christmas Store and had seen Norman grow for decades. Hollingsworth met his wife, Cheryl, on a blind date at the Norman Chamber of Commerce banquet. That banquet had been an annual date for many years.
Jason Casey, market president of the Norman branch of 1NB, saw him as a warm, hospitable person who was friendly with every co-worker and bank patron.
“When I started at the bank with him, just the welcoming spirit that he gave me was incredible,” Casey said. “I don’t know that you can find a better gentleman than Charles.”
Casey said his ability to build dynamics at 1NB was unmatched, and he was truly gentle with everyone that he met.
“He had this really unique ability to connect with everyone and you will never meet someone that did not think of the world of Charles,” Casey said.
He worked for 1NB for about four years, helping to start the Norman branch in 2015 after he retired from Arvest. Without his guidance and familiarity with Norman, Casey said the success of the branch would not be possible.
“His connections to the community allowed us to start here in a way that we would not have been able to do without him,” Casey said.
Arvest Bank Group Chairman Jim Walton said watching Hollingsworth’s contributions over his 27 years at Arvest, where he worked until he helped to start the Norman branch of 1NB, was a joy.
“During his career, Charles worked in every area of the bank, and his knowledge of community banking and his customers have been invaluable. His leadership and guidance will be missed by all associates,” Walton said. “Deep community involvement is a part of the foundation of Arvest, and nobody does it better than Charles.”
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
