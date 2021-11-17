A ribbon cutting celebration Tuesday marked the beginning of what an Ada-based bank’s leaders hope is just the start of a longstanding relationship with Normanites.
Vision Bank Norman, 901 Wall St., is the ninth branch of the $857 million, 120-year-old financial institution. Since then, the bank has expanded into Davis, Durant, Meeker, Prague, Shawnee, Sulphur and now Norman, according to a news release.
CEO Steve Bagwell said customers of Vision Bank will notice the emphasis they place on community.
“At the heart of community banking is the relationships you have with your customers, and our customers are people that we go to school and church with — it’s about more than just a transaction,” Bagwell said.
Even in the age of digital banking, Bagwell said many still want to have that face-to-face relationship with their bank.
“We look forward to serving all our existing customers in Norman and welcoming new ones,” Bagwell said.
Longtime Norman banker Tom Cooper will be president, leading the bank’s efforts in the town where he grew up.Cooper is a graduate of Norman High School and the University of Oklahoma. He has 30 years banking experience.
Cooper also has a long history of Norman community endeavors, as a member of the Norman Rotary Club, board member of the Norman Public School Foundation and the board of United Way of Norman.
“It’s fun to be in your hometown, and Vision Bank is relationship and community driven, so I’m excited to introduce it to Norman,” Cooper said.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, said they are excited to have Vision Bank as part of the Norman business community.
“They’re led locally by [Cooper], who knows Norman and what we’re all about,” Martin said. “We know they’re going to do great things for Norman.”