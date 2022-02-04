Grover C. Ozmun III, who started Balfour of Norman in 1974, died Jan. 17. He was 84.
Ozmun was locally renowned for his service to the community, the country and his students, family and friends.
Born Sept. 19, 1937 in Lawton to Grover Ozmun Jr. and his wife, Edna, both University of Oklahoma graduates, who owned Ozmun and Company, a wholesale grocery business. Ozmun would later carry on the namesake trend of graduating from OU and building a business brand in the Sooner state.
After graduating from Classen High in Oklahoma City in 1955, Ozmun moved to Norman to attend OU. It wasn’t long after arriving in Norman before his desire to work and earn some extra cash would lead him to retailer Harold Powell, founder of upscale clothing chain Harold’s on Boyd Street.
The business often hired OU Greek students, and Ozmun was a member of Beta Theta Pi.
Ozmun was one of the few students whose father wished he wouldn’t work, but he simply couldn’t help it, he told The Transcript in 2009. His father wanted him to focus solely on his university classes, but he saw working and learning about the business world as part of that education.
Those close to him would say he was destined to be a businessman, just like his father and grandfather before him.
Following graduation from OU in 1959 with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration, Ozmun joined the Army on active duty before an opportunity to run a retail business focusing on fraternity and sorority items. He would spend 28 years in the army reserve, retiring as a 2nd Lt.
As Ozmun was building a retail brand, he taught at the Reserve Phase of the U.S Army Command and General Staff College. He received the U.S. Army Commendation and Meritorious Service medals.
Ozmun bought the store from Balfour in 1980. Balfour of Norman, 792 Asp Ave., started as a business selling mostly Greek paraphernalia and slowly evolved into a college spirit retailer.
Today, the shop’s sales are almost exclusively fan gear.
Ozmun and his wife Sheral were early adopters in heat-transferred t-shirt designs. Balfour of Norman was the lone retailer printing 1985 National Championship t-shirts.
He attributed the store’s quick rising success to the OU dynasty, but his sisters say it’s more so due to his work ethic.
One of Ozmun’s younger sisters, Teresa, recalls working for him while she was studying at OU.
“We both had to be on-spot when daddy called because he would call and check on us, and I didn’t get any [preferential treatment], that’s for sure,” Teresa said.
Before gameday, Teresa was often tasked with jobs like cleaning the shot glass case, among other duties she was less than thrilled to fulfill, but it was worth it to work with and help her big brother.
“It was fun, but he didn’t let me slide,” Teresa said. “Family had to hold a higher bar.”
Ozmun’s sister Cathy said whether it was Balfour customers, the military, his church or his family, service was everything, a longstanding life tenet instilled in them by their father. Cathay said the family used to get up at 5 a.m. on Christmas morning to serve the community.
“We would go to the grocery store, The Land of Oz, to hand out food for people in the community in need,” Cathy said. “I’ve been in social work for most of my life with the senior population. It was just a gift — we all had to serve.”
Whether it was a job, helping the community or even gardening, Teresa said Ozmun would say, “if you’re going to do it, do it right or don’t do it at all.”
Cathy and Teresa recollect with fondness on working and serving together with their brother in the family business and community.
“We were so blessed because not a lot of people have that and grow up around all that unity, love and support,” Cathy said.
In April 2006, Grover III decided it was time to sell the store.
Through the University Spirit of America, he met Jerry Hatter years prior. The two quickly developed a business relationship, which became a friendship in almost equally short time.
Following Hatter’s purchase of the store, he said Grover III helped to provide knowledge about operating it, just as he took the time to invite him to spirit group meetings years ago to sell his products.
“He was always more than willing to share information and helped me along, and we stayed close friends after the sale,” Hatter said. “I think it made him proud, the legacy that he started, and we continued it.”
After a busy Saturday on Campus Corner, Hatter said Grover III would call and ask, “how did you do this weekend?” she said.
Both Cathy and Teresa said Ozmun always knew how to stay busy, even after selling the store. He earned his Master of Arts in Christian Ministry from Randall University 50 years after getting his Bachelor’s from OU. He was an adjunct instructor at Randall until his death on January 17 at age 84, teaching marketing classes and theology classes about the life of Jesus and Paul.
He was a member of CrossPointe Free Will Baptist Church in Norman, where he served on multiple ministries, including the Men’s Prayer Breakfast and Mustard Seed Class.
Those close to Ozmun say he was as honorable and giving as one can be. Teresa said his strive for excellence made him stand out.
“As I tell my young sons, if you do nothing else in this world but walk with God in all you do for your family, community and country, you will make a difference, and our brother exemplified all of that and made a difference in all he did,” Teresa said.