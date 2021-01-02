After 38 years of serving the Norman community, Dr. Stephen Lindsey is retiring from his practice.
In honor of his decades of service, Lindsey’s friends and family put on a drive-by celebration Saturday in lieu of a retirement party due to COVID-19.
Lindsey owned his own practice before it merged with Mercy Hospitals and became Mercy Clinic Norman.
Throughout the day, cars continued to line Lindsey’s street, honking and wishing their friend and physician a good retirement. People would leave notes and balloons on a table on the side of the road as they drove by waving at a man who touched their lives in friendship and in medicine.
Lindsey said while he’s appreciated his work in a Norman, he’s confident that it’s time to retire.
“I started here in 1982 and I feel like I could keep doing it, but I’m just worn out,” Lindsey said. “I originally came to Norman for university, but we wanted to make a difference in other people's lives.”
His wife Lori said that seeing people come and drive by means the world to both her and her husband.
“I’ve met a lot of close friends that were patients and that's kind of where this all came from,” she said. “This is a pretty tight knit group of friends, but he's also been their doctor for most of that time.”
Their two daughters, Rachel Krause and Lauren Brownrigg, said this moment was special for both of them and their dad as they got to witness all the lives their dad has touched over his years as a physician.
“He's very quiet and reserved, and never wants to be the center of attention kind of person,” Krause said. “I think he deserves to be shown how much he's appreciated by people and I think without doing something like this he would never allow people to give him the acknowledgement that he deserves.”
Both his wife and daughters described him as having a “servant's heart mentality”, and having the ability to put himself last and everyone else’s needs before himself.
“He’s put himself last for 38 plus years, so we’re hoping in the next however many years, he can be first a little bit,” Brownrigg said. “We have been just bursting with pride his whole career but especially this week as he is preparing for retirement. So, it’s our chance to show and to let him see just how important he is to the community, to Norman, to his patients and to his family and friends.”
One of those friends is Norman City Councilwoman Lee Hall, Ward 4. Hall has been both a patient and close friends with Lindsey for the past 40 years, she said.
“He's my family physician and my husband's family physician. But they've also been personal friends; they have two daughters that were the same age as our two daughters. So, our kids literally grew up together,” Hall said.
Lindsey spent his entire career in Norman, the city he loved.
“He’s got so many patients spanning multiple generations from when he was a brand new doctor in town to their kids and now their kids’ kids,” Hall said.
