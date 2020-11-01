A longtime Norman Santa died recently after having a cardiac episode, according to his family.
Donald “Don” Harrop Mason, 75, who portrayed Santa in the Norman Christmas Holiday Parade for 35 years, died at home Oct. 22 following a history of recent heart problems.
Mason's wife, Patricia, said he complained of chest pains late last month after beginning to take their dog out for a walk one night.
“We were not expecting a heart problem,” Patricia said.
After a visit to the emergency room, she said he was taken to the Norman Regional Healthplex, where doctors found three heart blockages, which required bypass surgery. Some time after surgery, fluid formed on his lungs, which doctors mostly removed before sending him to a rehabilitation wing at the hospital's Porter campus for 11 days. Eleven days after coming home, he died suddenly and quietly.
Patricia said after his heart problem was discovered, Don's doctors advised him to refrain from helping with the election, which was another passion of his, and not to work as a Santa this year, due to the pandemic and his health.
“I think that might be one of the hardest things I've ever seen him do is call all those people and tell them he couldn't come. I thought he was terribly brave,” she said of Don and how he took the restrictions.
Don Mason was injured in Nov. 30, 2018, after he was hit by vehicle while crossing Elm Avenue after seeing a theater production with Patricia. His hip and right leg were injured, which required surgeries, skilled nursing care and physical therapy. His right leg was immobilized for three months. A year later, he returned to his Santa duties.
Santa Opa Claus Bo Turner, then-president of the Oklahoma chapter of the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas, met Don Mason after the wreck in 2018 and offered to help fulfill some of Mason's jobs and compensate him.
“You see, the spirit of Christmas is about being humbled and giving of one's self without expectation. … I was honored to come to his aid, and the look of appreciation he gave when I told him I was there to help him will be forever one of my fondest memories,” he said of Don Mason, who returned the favor and supported Turner after he suffered a major stroke early last year.
Don Mason previously said his side job as Santa started casually when he was age 18. The jobs became more steady after he began as Norman's parade Santa.
In 2019, Don Mason said his interest in playing Santa came from his genes and his resemblance to the Coca-Cola depiction of Santa Claus.
After he got the job in the holiday parade, Patricia, who made costumes at the University of Oklahoma, said she made him two new costumes.
“He developed a clientele that always wanted him. He had kids here in Norman who he always saw,” she said.
Patricia said she first met Don when he moved to Norman around 1974 and began working as interim technical director at OU for the School of Drama. He described him as big, confident and well-educated, and the two of them got along easily, despite her being seven years older. She was around age 38, divorced and a mother of four boys, who ranged in age from 12 to 20.
Patricia said they got married in 1976. For Don's first birthday celebration with her, she got him little boy toys, because he was so much younger than her.
“I think he really enjoyed it,” she said. “He wasn't much impressed by the difference in our ages.”
Among one of her favorite memories is the two of them riding a motorcycle together across the backroads of Oklahoma, and Texas once, occasionally for about about 11 years after they were first married.
Some of his past jobs, in addition to Santa, included starting pyrotechnics for the Blazers hockey team in Oklahoma City, working as a stage hand for what is now Chesapeake Energy Arena and serving as technical director at the Nancy O'Brian Center for the Performing Arts for 10 years. He retired from the Nancy O'Brian Center about four years ago, because he wanted to set up a wood shop for woodworking, which he didn't get to see through, Patricia said.
Granddaughter Summer Borth said her grandmother and grandfather complemented each other well.
“He won the over grandkids very naturally,” Summer said of Don.
Patricia said Don had an extreme personality and was a loud person, which she attributes to his gradual hearing loss.
Patricia said Don would have liked to travel more and loved good food, jewelry (particularly Native American jewelry), buying art and attending Second Friday Art Walks.
Borth said Don loved all of his grandkids and had a tradition of taking them out of school to see nearby circuses set up tents and unload animals.
“He just thought that was the most fun thing to in the world,” Patricia said. “I used to tease him about running away to the circus. He told me, 'You know, for a long time I kept my sleeping bag rolled and stashed behind your couch.' Yeah, I know,' I replied, 'but I took your PJs out of it.'”
Borth said her favorite memories about her grandpa include being backstage during musical theater productions and riding on his motorcycle.
“It was very important to him to make each grandchild feel special. He always had something with each kid. One was trains, mine was theater,” she said.
“He totally just disregarded proprieties in a lot of ways when it came to the grandkids. They were his buddies,” Patricia said. “He was supposed to provide the fun and excitement, and he did.”
Patricia said Don was raised to be a gentleman but was a bit radical because he entered the theater field. He also loved their neighborhood and took pleasure and comfort in his church, St. John's Episcopal Church, which he actively attended until his wreck in 2018.
She also described him as a natural conversationalist and said his three-mile dog walks could take up to three to four hours because he would converse with all the people he knew.
“He could talk to trees and rocks, and they might talk back,” she said with a smile.
Services were under Havenbrook Funeral Home in Norman. Due to COVID-19, she said Don was cremated and the family will host a celebration of his life next year.
He is survived by his wife, four stepsons, a brother and many grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared at HavenbrookFuneralHome.com.
