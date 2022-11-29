Kids were at the heart of Linda Sexton's decision 33 years ago to run for a seat on the Norman school board.
For more three decades, Sexton said she has tried to help Norman Public Schools keep them "safe and nurture and teach them."
Sexton is stepping down as the board's Office 5 representative, effective Dec. 31.
“After this long time of the work, the fun, the learning, the serving, of meeting new colleagues, and making new friends, it is time for me to resign," she said in the final minutes of Monday night's board meeting.
Sexton has served on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education for more than 32 years.
Reflecting on her career as a board member, she reminded those in attendance of the changes that have transpired over the last three decades, including the creation of Norman North High School and Dimensions Academy.
“We created Dimensions Academy for students who are struggling for any number of reasons but who want to stay in school," she said.
"Now, thanks to community support of bond issues and Norman Public Schools determination to serve all kids well, Dimensions has its own beautiful facility."
Sexton remarked on the responsibility of board members to best support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone learned how a worldwide pandemic affects everything, and how to better respond when. the next one happens,” she said.
In 2021, Sexton brought national attention to NPS and faced scrutiny from Gov. Kevin Stitt after commenting that kids could “commit murder” by not wearing masks.
Sexton, who graduated from Okmulgee High School and the University of Oklahoma, served as assistant director of marketing and events for the Firehouse Art Center from 1993 to 2005.
She also worked in public relations for the Jacobson House Native American Cultural Center.
On Monday, the board will officially accept Sexton’s resignation, after which it will plan to host a special election to fill the seat.
