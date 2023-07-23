Bob Mansfield was only 7 when he spotted a row of accordions in a music store window on Enid’s downtown square. It was love at first sight.
He was already an accomplished pianist, having studied since age 5, and after three lessons had outgrown his first accordion teacher.
Mansfield’s friends and fellow Norman residents Roland Lohmann and T.Z. Wright also launched their musical careers as pianists but added the accordion a few years down the road.
Same goes for Louise Goldberg and Radoslav Lorkovic.
Accordionists have other things in common.
They tend to collect instruments that people have gifted to them. They can’t be pinned down as to their favorite songs to play or even their preferred genre, insisting that the accordion lends itself beautifully to all styles of music. They stand in awe of the mechanics of the instrument.
And yes, they know about accordion jokes.
“Have you heard the one about the guy who left his accordion in his unlocked car?” Wright asked. “He went back later and there were two accordions in the backseat.”
Goldberg admits that the accordion her physician father bequeathed to her, which he had accepted from a patient as partial payment, spent 10 years in her attic before the time was right.
“As you know, the accordion has a bad rep,” said Goldberg, who lives in Oklahoma City and is a composer, teacher and musical director. She and Mary Reynolds have for more than 30 years been wowing audiences with their “Miss Brown to You” duo, and the accordion comes out during every gig.
When they performed this month at the Woody Guthrie Festival in Okemah, Reynolds put the front row on alert as Goldberg lifted the rather heavy instrument from the floor and strapped it on.
“But we do have a perfect accordion safety record,” Reynolds said reassuringly.
Another thing the musicians agree on is the likely cause of “accordion scorn.”
“It could be because it’s not always played well,” Mansfield said.
Lorkovic was a bit more specific.
“Accordion music played by stodgy accordionists is kind of abrasive,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to listen to. It’s like the bagpipe, it grates on you.”
But when done well, Lorkovic was quick to add, “It’s the most real sound. It’s close to the human voice.”
Wright, a retired banker who also plays guitar and saxophone, said the accordion can be “overarching.”
When he does a concert, Wright said, “sometimes I have to win them over.”
Goldberg, who holds a master’s degree in piano from Oklahoma City University, explained that “when you play the piano, it’s a hammer that hits a string, and the sound starts dying. You can make it beautiful and you can make it sing, but you can’t do a crescendo on one note.
“On the accordion,” Goldberg said, “it’s like singing. By increasing the pulling of the bellow a little faster, you get a louder sound.”
Lohmann, who owns Lohmann’s Good Things, Candy, Chocolate and Gifts in Norman, bought his first accordion in 1988. It was Cajun-style, purchased in Louisiana from the legendary accordion maker Shine Mouton.
“His advice was to pick one song and play it 100,000 times before you go on to another song,” said Lohmann, who majored in pipe organ when he first enrolled at the University of Oklahoma.
Lohmann chose “Jambalaya,” and said he probably did play it 100,000 times.
“It was the most fun music,” he said. “My little girl danced to it. She would just spin whenever I played it. She was 2 or 3.”
Lorkovic, who lives in Chicago, has been part of Oklahoma’s folk music scene since his days as keyboardist for the late Jimmy LaFave, a Red Dirt Music pioneer. He was born in Croatia, and one of his signature numbers with the accordion is “The Jeremija,” a Serbian song from the 1940s. But it was not his Eastern European heritage that brought him to the instrument.
His first accordion, a small, inexpensive model he named “Red,” was given to him during a musical tour of Italy.
“I think it’s a memory,” he said of how quickly he became proficient on the gifted accordion.
“In most families, some member somewhere played the accordion. I believe it’s in the DNA of my classical pianist grandmother, Melita Lorkovic.”
Oklahoma accordionists hold in great esteem the musicians who have inspired them, taught them and rejuvenated their battered and out-of-tune instruments.
Wright’s inspiration was the legendary Flaco Jiminez. If you’ve ever listened to the Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam version of “Streets of Bakersfield,” you’ve heard the magic of Jiminez on the accordion.
“If I’m driving somewhere alone, I will put on the Mexican radio station just to hear the accordion,” Wright said. “The music of other cultures is easily blended into our folk music of various genres.”
Lohmann eventually bought a German Veltmeister accordion.
“It has what’s called a helicon bass, it sounds like a baritone horn or a tuba almost,” Lohmann said.
“That sound just fascinated me.”
By now in his 60s, Lohmann began studying with Mansfield, a fellow member of the Oklahoma Accordion Club. The first number he learned was a German folk song.
Mansfield also enrolled as a music student at OU, then followed in his stepmother’s footsteps and chose hairdressing as a career. But always there were bands.
Classical, jazz, Italian, French, German: he’s played it all on the accordion.
“It’s a fabulous instrument, the most versatile instrument I know of. You can play any style of music. And I love the warm tone of it, the sound. It’s just a fun instrument to play.”
Goldberg said her oldest son helped her buy the showpiece accordion that rests beside her keyboard on the concert stage.
“I studied piano from age 7 all the way through graduate school. That’s my main instrument,” she said.
“But people are always asking me about the accordion.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.