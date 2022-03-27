The founder of an after school entrepreneurial organization for kids will work in Oklahoma and nationwide to increase access to afternoon and summer learning programs as one of 17 program leaders selected across the country.
Michael Hirsch founded Loveworks Leadership Inc. in 2011. Hirsch first worked with 27 middle school students in two schools. He later created Loveworks Afterschool Leadership programming to help junior high-aged children make positive choices and carve out an entrepreneurial career path.
A little over 10 years later, the organization has reached more than 15,000 students from varying socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds. Multiple “kid businesses” are selling their products at retailers across Oklahoma, the country and the world, according to a Loveworks news release.
Earlier this month, Hirsch was selected to serve as an Afterschool Ambassador for the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring children have access to affordable after school programming in 2022.
Ambassadors fulfill their one-year term by organizing public events, communicating with legislators and community leaders and generally increasing awareness and understanding of after school and summer learning programs.
Hirsch said the Afterschool Alliance puts him in the company of 16 other leaders across the nation, whose organizations have been recognized as leading efforts to increase access to quality after school programs.
In this role, Hirsch will create a spring and fall collaborative event with other after school programs and invite policy makers and civic leaders to discuss the necessity of programs like Loveworks.
Hirsch hopes a result is expanded opportunities for similar programming throughout the state.
“It’s something we’re really excited about,” Hirsch said. “It’s an opportunity to learn from 16 other top practices across the nation that’s only going to make organizations like Loveworks better.”
Hirsch also said he’s working on a nationally-focused event in May called After School for All. He’s also working to plan a statewide event called Lights On Afterschool, to take place in October. According to the Afterschool Alliance website, since 2000, Lights On Afterschool has drawn attention to the role afternoon learning programs serve in 1,200 communities across
“Those are the two opportunities that will really spotlight after school programs, their importance, and create awareness to other civic leaders and policymakers across the state,” Hirsch said.
Afterschool Alliance executive director Jodi Grant said the pandemic has significantly affected youth, and the after school program community recovers lost ground.
Grant said achieving this requires advocates like Hirsch, who understand that communities lead the charge. She said these programs keep kids safe, inspire learning and help give working families peace of mind.
“They offer hands-on learning, opportunities to think critically and collaborate, homework help, mentors, science and technology education, healthy snacks and meals, sports and fitness and college career preparation and much more,” Grant said in a release. “Students need all of that more than ever.”
Hirsch said he is eager to build support for these programs that have provided afternoon and summer services to youth and families during the pandemic.
“Our kids have ground to make up, not just in academics, but in their social and emotional development as well,” Hirsch said in a release. “I’m proud to be part of the after school movement and thrilled to have a chance to serve as an after school ambassador for the state of Oklahoma.”