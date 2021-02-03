A new program geared toward younger students with entrepreneurial aspirations is kicking off this spring at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds.
Local nonprofit Loveworks Leadership Inc. and the Norman Farm Market have partnered to launch a new youth startup program that will debut at the market on Saturday, April 3.
The program will focus on providing students ages 8-15 with the opportunity to showcase their entrepreneurial skills and products on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the market.
Michael Hirsch, executive director of Loveworks, said the new program is a continuation of years of collaboration between the nonprofit and the Norman Farm Market. The collaboration started a few years ago when Real Kitchen, a student-led business launched by Loveworks in 2011, sold its first jar of salsa at the market.
Hirsch said Norman Farm Market manager Kate Cooper reached out to him in 2019, and they began discussing working together on a program that would continue Loveworks’ mission to teach students entrepreneurial skills.
“We were dreaming about what it would look like to create Oklahoma’s first program for kids that would be an incubator and accelerator [for them],” Hirsch said. “Kate reached out to us and shared her heart and her passion for kids and youth and entrepreneurship. She approached Loveworks asking if we could be interested in partnering together to have the Farm Market’s first space that would be dedicated to kid businesses to perhaps make their first sale.”
“We just really want to grow in scale, and we feel like the Norman Farm Market and this collaboration is really going to allow us to do that exponentially.”
The applications for the programs will be released later this week for students interested in showcasing their ideas or products at the farmers market. After applications are submitted, Hirsch and Cooper will begin interviewing applicants and allow them to pitch their idea.
Hirsch and Cooper said they want to accept as many applicants as possible, but the tentative goal for now is to accept around 20.
“[We’ll teach] them how to interview, [they’ll show] us their product and they’ll tell us why their product is important,” Cooper said. “They’ll move on to figure out how to sell their product and how to gain the confidence to sell it in public and build up their abilities so when they’re adults, they will be more skilled than tons of entrepreneurs.”
Once the interviews are completed, Hirsch and Cooper will assess which ideas or products are ready to be sold at the market. If there are students who need additional help, Loveworks will lead those students through a training program designed to help them finalize their product before selling it at the market.
“We want to help get students to the market, but there may be groups that might be at a point where they’re not quite ready,” Hirsch said. “That’s where Loveworks will come into play with a program that is specially designed to help take their ideas and put it on paper and begin to get them ready for the farmers market.
“I feel like we’ll also have some kids that have just been waiting — they’ve got the prototype, or maybe they’ve been selling at the edge of their driveway or in their neighborhoods. We’re going to have kids that are ready to go, and of course will have a program that will help coach them, as well.”
Once students have been coached and led through the programs, they will each have an opportunity to set up a booth during a market to display their product. Hirsch said Real Kitchen and Wristworld, another successful kid-owned business launched by Loveworks in 2019, will take turns setting up booths next to the students as well.
Cooper said the Farm Market will provide a great opportunity for students to learn valuable life skills and potentially grow their product.
“We are mission based, which really means we believe that the local food system starts from the ground up,” Cooper said. “Normally, this means farmers … but these kids are our future farmers. They’re our future crafters, they’re our future bakers. They might not be that right now, but letting them explore their interests and giving them the skills they need is right in our wheelhouse and goes right along with what we stand for.”
Applications for the program will be available later this week at loveworksleadership.org and at the Loveworks Facebook Page.
