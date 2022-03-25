A program created to help students achieve their entrepreneurial goals will launch Saturday with a showcase at The Well after inclement weather canceled the initial event date last month.
Nonprofit organization Loveworks Leadership Inc. aims to help middle school students realize their potential and “live into their dreams.” The nonprofit has helped young entrepreneurs in Norman and the south metro since 2011, and now through the Business Boot Up program, the organization’s reach is now statewide.
From 9:45 a.m. to noon Saturday, more than 20 student startups will sell their wares at a come-and-go market and expo market at The Well, 210 James Garner Ave. Loveworks will then host an interest workshop, where students who may want to start their own businesses can get a glimpse of what the program does.
Norman and Cleveland County residents are invited to check out and shop the products created by some of Oklahoma’s young, business-focused minds.
Michael Hirsch, executive director of Loveworks Leadership Inc., said the market and workshop showcase how the organization empowers kids.
“Now, through the expanded Boot Up program, we’re providing the ultimate in experiential learning — helping kids across Oklahoma lean into their passions and start their own business,” Hirsch said.
Norman Farm Market manager Kate Cooper said the partnership with Loveworks provides a safe space to launch their business and learn how to sell products for the first time. She said she can’t wait to see the new businesses the boot up program brings to the community.
In 2021, the Norman Farm Market and Loveworks’ pilot program helped 31 youth businesses find their foundation. Hirsch is pleased to continue that partnership.
Hirsch anticipates they will fill up the expo area inside the facility.
Hirsch said Saturday’s expo, among other developments and program advancements with Loveworks Leadership, highlight how various community partnerships help kids build a brand.
“The kids’ market is going to display [many] different types of products and provide an opportunity to see our youngest entrepreneurs really beginning to lean into their business dreams,” Hirsch said.
A cooking class through the Pioneer Library Systemis at 10 a.m. inside The Well. It will showcase Oklahoma entrepreneur and chef Gabriel Lewis, who was on season 8 of TV’s Master Chef, hosted by Gordon Ramsay.
Lewis has achieved the MasterChef top 10 designation and now runs multiple culinary ventures.
According to the sign-up webpage, participants will make huevos rancheros, black beans in an instant pot, taco meat, pico de gallo and Chef Lewis’ recipe for avocado toast. The class will feature one of the student business products, Real Kitchen Salsa.
Hirsch said Loveworks is all about “empowering kids to do great things.”
Hirsch said the new kids program called ‘Early,’ will provide the ultimate in experiential learning, and help kids across Oklahoma develop their passions. They’ll also announce a new team member will join the Loveworks team as the director of “kid businesses and entrepreneurship.”
“The idea behind that is we believe kids are never too early to do big things, be a leader and perhaps even start their own business,” Hirsch said.