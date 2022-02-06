While Oklahoma City metro and national housing market conditions continue to favor the seller this year, 2022 could bring opportunity to buyers as new home production replenishes inventory.
According to the National Association of Realtors, in 2021, buyers reported the most difficult task in the home buying process was finding a property.
National and local real estate professionals anticipate inventory shortages to continue.
Real estate data services show homes continue to sell after a brief period on the market, values continue to rise and demand is at historic levels.
Home price appreciation is up 1.1% from the previous month and 17.5% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to the latest Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index.
At the end of December, the national inventory of unsold existing homes fell to an all-time low of 910,000, which is equivalent to 1.8 months of the monthly sales pace, the lowest since January 1999.
That low supply is pushing home values higher.
Redfin’s national market update shows the median asking price of newly-listed homes increased 14% year-over-year in January to a record high $369,975.
Strong home values and low supply have industry experts anticipating market changes ahead of a likely increase in interest rates by the Fed in March and May, though there is speculation as to exactly how aggressive they will be.
Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said homebuyers should expect an increase, but rates should stay under 4% through the end of the year. National sales finished strong despite a 7% decline year-over-year in December.
“December saw sales retreat, but the pull back was more a sign of supply constraints than an indication of a weakened demand for housing,” Yun said.
Metro area experts say the low inventory is in part due to real estate investment trusts, which have grown in popularity alongside a recent inflation as a safe investment with sure appreciation.
Norman-based broker Steve Morren, with Sterling Real Estate, said inventory in Norman is “wildly low,” and the number of days on the market is in the single digits for most properties in town.
“[Inventory] is at least 50% less than what we’re used to seeing,” Morren said.
Morren said the three main buyers right now are the millennial first time homebuyers, downsizing boomers and REITs. He said REITs have been said to account for 10% of real estate ownership nationwide, though that hasn’t been the case in Norman until recently.
REITs will contact agents that work with investors to “hoard a lot of property,” which Morren said makes conditions tougher for the first time homebuyer.
The average sale price for a Norman home is up 28% year-over-year at $294,380, according to Multiple Listing Service data. Inventory for December 2021 was down 47% year-over-year.
Wally Kerr, owner and broker of Kerr Team Real Estate, said the situation is similar throughout the entire Oklahoma City metro.
MLS metrowide data retrieved Feb. 3 shows 2,238 properties available. There are 3,856 homes under contract. Most closings take around 45 days to complete, Kerr said, which means the available supply of housing in the Oklahoma City metro falls short of a 30-day supply.
“A balanced market will have three to four months of inventory,” Kerr said.
Kerr said in his 35 years in the industry, he has closed around 4,500 homes with his team, but hasn’t seen anything like the current market conditions in the metro, comparing it to the California market.
“There, you negotiate on the hood of your car,” Kerr said. “You write the offer, walk back up to the door and give it to the listing agent on the property and the expiration time of the offer was ‘upon presentation.’”
“You just negotiated between the house and the car, and that’s where we are here right now,” Kerr said.
Kerr said those looking to buy a home this year should exercise caution, as some homebuyers are still paying well above list price to outbid competition as existing homes receive offers of $10,000 to $20,000 above list price.
“If you’re going to go in and pay five or 10% above market value, our advice is to please tell us you’re going to stay for a while,” Kerr said.