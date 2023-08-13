Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Hot. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Hot. Low 69F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.