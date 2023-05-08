Ousted City Council member Kelly Lynn on Monday filed a motion to halt the enforcement of a judge’s ruling to remove from him the dais, according to court records.
McClain County District Judge Leah Edwards ruled last month that Lynn violated a dual office provision when he accepted a municipal judgeship in Wewoka in January.
Lynn automatically forfeited his council seat when he accepted the position, according to Edwards, citing prior state Supreme Court opinions.
The Ward 3 representative lost his reelection bid Feb. 14, the same day the city asked a judge to decide if Lynn violated the law by holding the two positions at the same time.
His term expires on the first Tuesday in July.
Lynn's attorney, Tracy Schumacher, in the motion to stay the district court ruling, noted an appeal to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Asked if Lynn would be allowed to take his seat during Tuesday's regularly scheduled council meeting, City Attorney Kathryn Walker said the judge’s order stands for now.
“Unless and until Judge Edwards grants Mr. Lynn’s motion to stay, the order of Judge Edwards that he vacated his office on January 9, 2023, is an enforceable order, meaning he is not a seated council member,” she said in an email to The Transcript on Monday.
Schumacher told The Transcript she hopes to have a response from Judge Edwards on the motion to stay early Tuesday morning.
Since the ruling, Lynn has not appeared on the dais.
Schumacher argued to the court last month that there are exceptions in the statute for municipal judges, and there was no conflict of interest with the two positions.
The judge sided again with the city’s argument, that both positions are defined as offices and the only exception is for judges who serve in more than one city.
Schumacher cited state law in Monday's motion to the court, which states her client “may obtain a stay of the enforcement of a judgement, decree or final order … while an appeal is pending in any court in or outside of this state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.