The race is on for a COVID-19 vaccine. With the government’s Operation Warp Speed funding numerous companies with hopes of having a vaccine ready to go by 2021, interest for clinical trials in America is higher than ever.
The Oklahoma City-headquartered Lynn Institute was one of the companies selected to run the clinical trials on both the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
The Lynn Institute has two locations where they are holding trials, the Pfizer trial is based in Norman and the Moderna clinical trial is based out of Oklahoma City.
Norman resident Carlos Blanco is the current executive vice president of Lynn Health Science Institute clinical trials company, a wholly owned subsidiary of nonprofit Lynn Institute for Healthcare Research, and is set to become the CEO effective Nov. 1.
Blanco, who has been with the Lynn Institute since 2002, said the COVID-19 vaccine trials being conducted are following the same guidelines as any other vaccine would.
“I really want to convey that these trials are not being rushed, they are being done in exactly the same manner as any other clinical trial,” Blanco said. “Unfortunately, the COVID trials have been politicized quite a bit and that’s unfortunate because it’s causing people to distrust the very system that we’ve had in place for over 50 years now.”
The process for all clinical trials — including the coronavirus vaccine trials —is a three-phase process, Blanco said.
Phase one is purely a safety trial, consisting of 30 to 50 people, Blanco said.
“[Phase one] is done with very few healthy volunteers to determine if it’s safe, and then they proceed on to phase two,” he said.
Phase two consists of several thousand volunteers, where they are still focusing on how safe the vaccine is, but in this phase they begin to look at vaccine efficiency, Blanco said.
“In [phase two], we look at not only is it safe, but does it work in a very small group of people,” he said.
Moving on to the final stage, phase three is a much broader scale, where not only are the volunteers healthy, but some volunteers have to have some sort of comorbidities, Blanco said.
Right now, phase three of the Moderna trial and the Pfizer trial both have 30,000 patients, Blanco said.
“It’s a three-step process where you have to pass each step while making sure it’s safe to move to the next step,” Blanco said. “Then, after your phase three trial, the pharmas will then take that data and present it to the [Food and Drug Administration] for them to approve, reject or tell them to go back and get some more data.”
At the beginning of the trial, the FDA gives the Lynn Institute, as well as the other companies conducting the trials, a strict protocol that must be followed for the trial, Blanco said.
“Once we have recruited the patients, this protocol tells us what to collect; vital signs, we draw blood to make sure the patients are safe and doing well and our physicians are always monitoring their health through our labs and through physical exams. … That data that we have is entered electronically into databases and the [pharma] companies have real time tracking of how the trial is going and how the vaccine is doing,” Blanco said.
The data is then presented to different advisory boards. Then the boards will advise the entirety of the FDA as to whether they should approve the vaccine or not, Blanco said.
Pharma companies need people to volunteer for clinical trials in order to create not only the coronavirus vaccines but drugs in general, Blanco said.
“For us to continue to develop really good drugs, everyone needs to participate in the development process,” Blanco said. “There are a tremendous number of Alzheimer's drugs, for example, that are under development that we can’t get nearly enough volunteers for. The [National Institute of Health] will tell you that these drugs are being delayed by three to five years, in terms of getting new drugs on the market, because we just don’t have enough volunteers.”
Blanco, an immigrant from Cuba, said that he especially encourages minorities to participate in clinical trials.
“I always try to encourage folks in the Hispanic community to participate because we’re getting left behind in clinical trials,” Blanco said. “African Americans are getting left behind in clinical trials, Native Americans are getting left behind because we just don’t have enough participants from our minority communities.”
For more information on the Lynn Institute’s clinical trials, visit its website.
