McClain County District Judge Leah Edwards has decided that Kelly Lynn, Norman City Council member for Ward 3, can no longer remain on the council after he accepted a judgeship in Wewoka in January.
City Attorney Kathryn Walker had filed legal action on Feb. 14 – the day Lynn lost his bid for reelection – to ask a judge to decide if the councilman had violated a state law that prohibits holding dual offices.
Lynn has remained on the council because his term does not end until the first Tuesday in July, when challenger Bree Montoya will be sworn in, as set forth in the city charter.
The city argued that according to state law, an elected official cannot hold two offices at the same time, and argued that the roles of council member and municipal judge are defined as offices by state statute. The city said that the minute Lynn accepted the judgeship, he forfeited his seat on the council by default, according to previous opinions on state law from the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Lynn’s attorney, Tracey Schumacher, argued to the court that there are exceptions to that law for municipal judges because there is no conflict of interest between the two positions.
Edwards, the judge, disagreed.
“Because both Norman City Council member and municipal judge for the city of Wewoka are ‘offices’ under the dual office holding prohibition,” her order reads, “and no exception thereto apply, respondent (Lynn) vacated his city council member seat upon assumption of the duties of municipal judge for the city of Wewoka on Jan. 9, 2023, and Ward 3 of the Norman City Council has been vacant since that date.”
Edwards addressed the issue of whether the two positions in two different cities posed a conflict when she cited an Oklahoma attorney general opinion from 1977.
“The statute must be construed to be an absolute prohibition without regard to questions of the incompatibility of such offices or possible conflicts of interest by reason of occupying such offices,” her ruling says.
Edwards said that according to attorney general opinion, the only exception for municipal judges is to allow them to act as municipal judge for more than one municipality.
It was not known if Lynn intended to file an appeal, nor if the city would have to reconsider items of business for which Lynn has cast a vote since Jan. 9.
Walker, Schumacher and Lynn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
