Lynne McGuire is one of two new special judges in District 21, which represents Cleveland County.
She is no stranger to serving in this capacity. Since 2009, she has served as a special judge for Oklahoma County in the Family Law division.
Prior to that, she worked as the president and CEO of Oklahoma Lawyers for Children, a nonprofit that represents abused and neglected children in Oklahoma County Juvenile Court proceedings.
She has also worked at the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.
McGuire earned her Juris Doctorate at Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1989, and she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration at the University of Oklahoma in 1986.
After moving to Norman for school, she decided to stay so she could raise her children in the community.
“I’ve lived in Norman for over 35 years,” she said.
McGuire has been assigned to work with small claims cases, victim protective orders, and family law.
“I've been assigned to the family law docket the entire time I've been a special judge in Oklahoma County, and I've really enjoyed that docket,” McGuire said. “It's really important work and it impacts people as it relates to family and property.”
McGuire attended Shawnee High School and has been married to her husband, Mark, for 35 years.
“We've raised three daughters in Norman. We've got two grandsons and another grandson on the way,” she said. “We’ve been here for a long time, and we just love it.”
Reflecting on her childhood and college days, she said she never thought she would end up serving as a judge, and she attributes those who guided her along the way for helping her to pursue her own path forward.
“Well, I think I've just been very fortunate to be surrounded by people who are committed. They are very well experienced and have given me a lot of guidance over the years,” she said.
McGuire said it is important for the community to know the people who are serving them, and that courts have reciprocal relationships with those they serve.
“I think that access to the court system for all people is very important,” said McGuire. “People need to know they are being respected, and at the end of the day, the decisions made are based on what’s fair and right.”
She said she is looking forward to learning from the community she has supported for the last three decades.
“When you do this kind of work, you've got to be willing to learn, and I am always looking for ways to improve, and I feel very fortunate that I've been able to work with people who have helped me along the way.”
