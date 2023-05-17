A Norman City Councilor found to be in violation of the state’s dual office holding law will not return to the dais following a judge’s order.
McClain County District Judge Leah Edwards on Wednesday denied Ward 3 representative Kelly Lynn's request to stay a ruling that found Lynn could not serve on the council at the same time he was serving as a municipal judge in Wewoka.
Lynn accepted the judge position in January and lost his reelection bid Feb. 14. His term does not expire until the second Tuesday in July according to the City Charter.
The city went to court to find out if Lynn violated the law and on April 27, Edwards sided with the city’s argument that both positions are defined as offices and according to Oklahoma Supreme Court opinion, his council seat was automatically forfeited on the day he took the judge position.
During an April hearing, Lynn's attorney, Tracy Schumacher argued before Edwards that there were exceptions for municipal judges in state law and argued there is no conflict of interest in the two positions.
Schumacher filed an appeal on May 8 and a motion to stay the judge’s ruling, citing state law that a stay can be granted while an appeal is considered.
The city responded to the motion in a filing to the court that because an appeal is unlikely to be successful, the motion to stay should not be granted.
In its argument to the court, the city stated in its response that the state Supreme Court is likely to rule that Lynn's appeal is "moot" because his term ends before the appeal can be heard by justices, the city noted in its response. The court would not be able to restore Lynn's seat on the council because it will lapse after July 5, 2023.
The city argued it would be harmed if the stay were granted because Lynn’s continued votes on the dais would mean the city’s annual budget adoption will fall short of unanimous council approval.
The city hoped that its budget would be passed unanimously "so there will be no doubt about its validity," the response read.
Edwards sided with the city. Her ruling stated Schumacher failed to demonstrate an appeal would be likely to succeed and any threat of harm to Lynn if the motion is not granted.
With the seat now empty following ruling, it was not known if the city would move to seat Bree Montoya, Lynn’s election opponent.
Montoya told The Transcript last month that she had completed her training and would be willing to assume the seat ahead of the July swearing in date.
A request for comment from the city and Schumacher was not immediately returned Wednesday.
