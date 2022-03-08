The J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation has challenged our community to help fund The Share Center, an expansion of the food services offered at Food and Shelter, a United Way partner agency.
The success of this challenge will mean The Share Center will become a reality.
“We are so excited for the opportunity to bring this free grocery store and resource center to Norman,” said April Doshier, executive director of Food and Shelter. “The Mabee Foundation clearly sees the importance of supporting struggling families and has asked our community to support struggling families too.”
The Share Center will be built immediately south of the current Food and Shelter campus at 211 Reed Ave. The 8,000-square-foot facility will offer a free grocery store for individuals and families struggling to pay bills and buy food.
Guests will take a shopping cart and stroll the aisles just like any other grocery store. The experience not only offers a more effective and empowering service, but reduces food waste often resulting from pre-packaged food pantry boxes.
In addition to the grocery store, The Share Center will have additional community resources on site so guests can have more of their holistic needs met in one stop.
According to Associate Director Christy Blair, the resource side of The Share Center will give people opportunities to access additional services in a one-stop environment.
“We are creating rotating office space for organizations such as DHS, Social Security and the VA to ensure that people know about and receive all the services for which they're eligible,” Blair said. “In addition, TSC will offer educational opportunities with partners related to financial literacy, health and wellness and the arts, among others. It will be a safe and inviting place where people and their families can learn to flourish.”
The Mabee Foundation challenge will help Food and Shelter raise the final funds needed to build the new facility. The foundation requires the agency be at least 60% funded to apply.
In order to receive the grant, the challenge must be met by Sept. 30, 2022 with cash and pledges.
“The challenge is an exciting opportunity to leverage donations to The Share Center with dollar for dollar matching,” Doshier said. “If we can raise $306,000 the Mabee Foundation will grant Food and Shelter $350,000.”
Donations can be sent to Food and Shelter at 201 Reed Ave., Norman, Oklahoma 73071, or be made online at foodandshelterinc.org. More information about the project and a link to donate is available by clicking on The Share Center.