Main Street business owners are making individual decisions about participating in tonight’s 2nd Friday Art Walk as concerns about COVID-19 loom.
While MAINSITE Contemporary Art — home of Art Walk organizer the Norman Arts Council — will be closed tonight, some individual business owners plan to weather the rain and health concerns.
The stores and venues that do stay open tonight will be taking extra precautions, owners said. Bigfoot Creative won’t offer self-serve food, and employees will be cleaning the store and potentially shutting down early. Studio Ink will be open all evening, but won’t offer refreshments at all.
Stash’s Flower Power Market will be back tonight, but will come with some additional cleanliness measures, store owner Rebecca Bean said. Stash — like several other Main Street businesses — will offer single-serve drinks, and will have hand sanitizer in locations around the store.
Bean said she has consulted with her vendors, along with friends who are doctors, and tonight’s event still seemed to fall within a safe time period.
“We agree with the City of Norman’s decision not to cancel Art Walk — this will hopefully be a good and clean gathering, just given the reports that we’re seeing from health officials here in Oklahoma and specifically in Cleveland County,” Bean said. “We decided to go forward with it for our vendors’ sake — they’ve all been working really hard, and the ones that wanted to go ahead and come, we wanted to offer them the opportunity, and the ones that didn’t feel up to it, we are offering them to come back in the future."
At Opolis, the show will go on, but at limited capacity. The venue will still host a free show at 9 p.m., will only accommodate half of the space's 150-person capacity to help with social distancing. Opolis owners and operators Andy and Marian Nuñez said they plan to run upcoming shows at similar capacities.
“We’re not going to sardine-can anybody in here, like some shows have done in the past,” Andy Nuñez said.
2nd Friday Art Walk beings at 6 p.m. For an up-to-date list of events and participating businesses, visit 2nd Friday Art Walk’s website.
