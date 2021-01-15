Official disapproval of Katherine Liontas-Warren’s creative obsession came to her parents when she was only eight years old. The message was in writing and a matter of record.
“My report card in third grade had a recommendation from my teacher that I should stop drawing so much because I was always doing it,” Liontas-Warren said. “I think I was destined to be an artist.”
Fortunately the elementary school advice was discounted. Liontas-Warren went on to earn both undergraduate and graduate degrees in drawing and printmaking. She’s been an art professor at Cameron University in Lawton for decades.
Recognition of her talent in the form of honors, awards, exhibitions and sales number in the hundreds, dating back to 1983. It all started with a child who made it her business to copy with pencil and paper every photograph in the family’s Funk and Wagnalls encyclopedia.
Liontas-Warren’s solo exhibition, “Water and Land,” is up now through Feb. 13 at Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery, 122 E. Main Street, open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s a new body of work that includes linoleum block prints, watercolors and gouache,” Liontas-Warren said. “Some of it is inspired by being near the ocean in New England where I grew up and land is like an anchor for me, keeping me grounded and level-headed. But water changes all the time and is never the same shape. It’s kind of reflective of my life, with the ebb and flow, tide coming in and going out.”
Liontas-Warren nurtured ways of finding artistic inspiration from within rather than based solely on what she saw. She’d used photos as reference points but discarded that method.
“The last thing an artist wants to hear is that their work looks like a photograph,” she said. “I embraced a new way of thinking visually. I’ve gone through several stages as an artist.”
Teaching art to others has undoubtedly contributed to that. She continues to learn herself, with influences contributed by the largely overlooked drawings of Victor Hugo (1802-1885) and traditional Japanese printmaking. Liontas-Warren explained how the various mediums she used in the Water and Land show reflect the worldly elements she depicts.
“My linocuts are more surface oriented than the watercolors, which are beneath the ocean; they’re deeper,” she said. “It’s a crazy dichotomy and I like both. I’m still learning to embrace both.”
That willingness to abide contradiction has provided a kind of release for the artist.
“I’m having a lot of fun now because I’ve accepted who I am,” Liontas-Warren said. “I may be getting physically older but my spirit is young. My confidence now is so much better and I’m not willing to agree all the time. Teaching has also helped keep me young. They don’t have a typical professor here at Cameron. I’m full of energy, we laugh and they don’t call me professor Liontas-Warren, they call me Kathy.”
Liontas-Warren finds the student body diversity at her small university refreshing. There are traditional students, older ones and an abundance of military students because of the nearby Fort Sill Army Base.
“I’ve experienced every type of person teaching there,” she said.
Growing up in New England, the sea was Liontas-Warren’s muse. Here, it’s the southern plains. She came for an MFA at Texas Tech University in 1983 and has never left red dirt since, except for travels.
“It’s the vastness and the openness of the landscape,” she said. “The incredible clouds and sky. I do miss the water. My parents were born in Greece and I lived in an ethnic neighborhood, but when I moved to Lubbock it was so different. The culture was different and the people were, too. I was intrigued by that.”
Liontas-Warren found Lawton to be similar.
“The terrain in southwest Oklahoma is a lot more varied,” she said. “The Ouachita Mountains are my haven and they’re an incredible jewel here. I miss cities, but I can always go to Oklahoma City or Dallas. But, I’ve lived here for 37 years. I’m not sure I could go back to Connecticut.”
Liontas-Warren said she enjoys making the 87 mile journey to Norman.
“I’m so jealous of the art scene in Norman,” she said. “I love it. So much to offer with the Mainsite Gallery, the Firehouse Art Center, OU’s art and natural history museums, and the Crucible Foundry. Norman’s art walk is great, you’re really very lucky to have all that.”
