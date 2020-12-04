Norman Arts Council’s executive director Erinn Gavaghan describes our city’s reaction to restraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic succinctly.
“Norman does not give up,” she wrote.
Gavaghan was quoting from a billboard message in our sister city, Arezzo, Italy, that bore the inspiring words in Italian: “Norman non molla.”
That determination to rise above the illness, death and economic calamity demonstrated by many throughout society is being mirrored in the arts community.
“Between Art and Quarantine” is a defiant exhibition up now through Dec. 18 at Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery, 122 E. Main St. It showcases the work of four Norman artists, along with photos of daily life during the pandemic in all three of our sister cities: Colima, Mexico, Seika, Japan, and Arezzo.
The “Between Art and Quarantine” exhibiting artists are Joshua Boydston, Cody Giles, Brad Andrew Stevens and Shevaun Williams. All reside here and each could be described as Norman art scene aristocracy.
Often, gallery shows are curated years in advance, but this one came about in a matter of months. It’s a high-quality exhibition.
Stevens is the chief preparator and exhibition designer at the University of Oklahoma’s Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art.
Stevens’ contribution to the show is a set of eight family and friends’ pet portraits. They’re pictures of dogs and cats that have been digitally manipulated.
He clothed his furry models in garments that humans typically wore when posing for Renaissance and classical painters. Stevens describes the amusing portraits as a way of bringing joy to people and as a way for him to personally cope with the pandemic.
Boydston is the Norman Arts Council's associate director. His works are a collection of illustrations that reflect popular American culture.
There’s a quality to some of his pictures that recalls 1960s-era underground comics (Zap Comix) by artists such as Rick Griffin and Robert Crumb. Part of Boydston’s mission has been to bring a “wink of humor” to a bleak landscape. It’s an unqualified mission accomplished.
Williams is the principal of Shevaun Williams and Associates Commercial Photography Inc. Williams teamed up with stylist Elizabeth Wheat and make-up artists Alex Ford and Sharon Tabb on a series of photographs reflecting central Oklahoma luminaries.
They’re snazzy masked portraits illustrating the fact that wearing a protective covering over our mouths and noses can be a fashion statement, as well as good citizenship.
Giles is a photographer, graphic designer and Oklahoma Electric Cooperative’s Fiber social marketing associate. He has two contributions to the exhibition. “Pandemic Family Portraits” is a set of 187 photographs of Norman residents.
“Not being able to go to events during lockdown has been jarring,” Giles said. “I saw someone post on Facebook a picture of their family during the pandemic and thought it would be a good idea. So I decided to facilitate that for a bunch of families.”
Giles used social media to ask who would want to participate and received scores of takers. He created a Google form and went to work doing brief drive-by photo shoots of people in their front yards all over town.
“I thought 20 or 30 people would want to do it and it turned into nearly 200,” Giles said. “Everyone was so excited about it. Seeing another person and having something to look forward to were among the messages I got.”
Participant posers got into it, dressing for the occasion and sometimes creating amusing vignettes for Giles to capture. The pictures are testimony to Norman’s collective personality.
“I knew five or 10 years down the road, this would be cool documentation that this time in history happened,” he said. “Actual snapshots of family life in Norman during the pandemic.”
The second part of Giles’ contribution is a set of 40 colorful graphic designs printed on aluminum. Each represents a different local business. Giles’ message is to pay homage to the resilience and ingenuity of small business people weathering economic downturn.
Each piece is like a Valentine’s Day card to businesses such as Mitchell’s Jewelry and Sergio’s Italian Bistro. The works are for sale, with proceeds going to the merchants.
“I just started writing down a list of local businesses that I went to and started playing around with different elements of their logos,” Giles said. “I kept making them, doing 127 designs total, and it became a way of bringing attention to ones that people want to support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.