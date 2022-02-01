The Virtue Center invites the Norman community to attend “Making Magic,” a benefit featuring internationally renowned illusionist Rob Lake on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at The Well on S. James Garner Ave. Attendees can mix and mingle from 6:30–7 p.m., then enjoy magical tunes by Stephanie O’Hara & Silver and hors d'oeuvres from Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails from 7–8 p.m.
At 8:15 p.m., master illusionist and former Norman native Rob Lake will take the stage.
“We are excited and grateful to have this wonderful opportunity to raise much-needed funds for our 'Building Hope, Connection & Community' capital campaign, and for our community to learn more about the important work of The Virtue Center,” said Teresa Collado, executive director of the 50-year-old organization. “Without the support of our friends and neighbors, we will not be able to build the new healing center that is crucial to addressing the mental health and addiction challenges faced by many members of our community.”
The Virtue Center was awarded a $665,000 “challenge grant” from the Mabee Foundation, but must raise an additional $800,000 by July 1, 2022 to receive the funds and begin construction of a center that will utilize “trauma-informed design” to facilitate the health and healing of clients.
The benefit is limited to 150 people. Tickets are $150 per person or $250 per couple and are available — along with sponsorship opportunities — at givebutter.com/makingmagic.
For more information about The Virtue Center or how to get involved or support the organization, please visit thevirtuecenter.org.