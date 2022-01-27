A man accidentally shot himself around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Torchy's Tacos, 2050 24th Ave NW.The man sustained non-fatal injuries from the discharge, Norman police spokesperson Sarah Jensen said.
Man accidentally shoots himself in Torchy's parking lot
Max Bryan
