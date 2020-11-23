Two people at Sutton Wilderness Park on Saturday say they overheard a man say he wanted to run over Mayor Breea Clark, a police report reveals.
Clark stated in a tweet that while she was running in the area, two people stopped her and told her a man spotted her. According to the mayor's tweet, the witnesses told her the man asked them, “Is that Breea Clark? I want to run over her with my car.”
“I asked who it was,” Clark wrote in her tweet, “and as he described him I knew exactly who (the witness) was referring to. A brunette white man, early 30s wearing an OU pullover windbreaker and he smirked when I jogged by.”
The two witnesses reported the incident to the Norman Police Department around 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Officers immediately responded and canvased the area, but were unable to locate the male,” NPD Public Information Officer Sarah Jensen told The Transcript. “The incident is under investigation.”
Clark said she provided a statement to the NPD Monday.
Earlier this year, the NPD investigated what appeared to be a threat against Clark when Lexington Police Officer Eddie Zaicek admitted he posted a message to the Facebook group Reopen Norman in May. The city was in the midst of a shutdown due to the spread of COVID-19. No charges were filed against Zaicek.
Members of Unite Norman have also filed police reports following incidents of harassment after it formed to recall Clark and odd-numbered ward councilors in July. One of its members was attacked during a signature drive for the recall effort in August. A man was cited for battery after the incident.
Unite Norman Founder Russell Smith said he has received similar threats, including being run over by a car.
“We at Unite Norman strongly condemn this alleged threatening behavior,” he said in a prepared statement.
Mindy Ragan Wood
405-416-4420
