Norman police arrested a man on multiple complaints Sunday after he allegedly wielded a hammer near a Shell station in Norman.
According to Sarah Jensen, public information officer for the Norman Police Department, the incident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 24th Avenue Southwest and West Main Street. Officers who responded on scene found an allegedly intoxicated man, identified as 39-year-old Travis Jay Yates, in an excited state running in and out of the road.
According to Jensen, as officers attempted to get Yates out of the road, an altercation occurred. Officers successfully apprehended the Yates without further incident and got him medical care on scene.
Yates was transported to a local hospital and subsequently booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on complaints of assault on a police officer, public intoxication and resisting an executive officer, Jensen said.
Man charged with four burglary charges
A Norman man is facing multiple burglary charges after allegedly entering four unlocked vehicles.
Lance William Keough, 41, of Norman, was charged with four felony counts of third-degree burglary Friday in Cleveland County District Court.
According to a court affidavit, Norman officers were called in reference to burglaries to vehicles on Sept. 1, 8, 9 and 14, 2019, in west Norman. Among the various items taken were cash and tools valuing $400. All vehicles were reportedly unlocked. At the time of the reports, there were no suspects.
According to the affidavit, Norman Detective John Barbour started looking into the cases Sept. 20, 2019, in the Brookhaven neighborhood after a man entered a house, then ran away when confronted. The suspect's picture was posted on Facebook and given to patrol officers.
A Norman officer located a man matching the suspect's description riding a bike Sept. 25 around 24th Avenue Southwest and West Main Street, according to the affidavit. The man fled from the officer through the 10 Gym parking lot before stopping on his bike.
According to the affidavit, the officer confronted Keough and contacted Barbour, who arrived and talked to Keough. Keough confirmed that he entered five unlocked cars over a month, including one located inside a garage that was partially open. He also confirmed his identity in social media photos and said he took the items because he needed food.
Keough was arrested on third-degree burglary complaints and booked into the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center in Norman. According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, he remains in jail.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, no court dates have been listed yet.
