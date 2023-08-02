The Cleveland County District Attorney's Office filed possession of child pornography charges against a man from Noble.
Preston Hawkins, 29, was charged with three counts of possessing juvenile pornography.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office received a cyber tip from Missing and Exploited children on June 9. The affidavit alleged Hawkins had been looking at pornographic material of prepubescent girls.
The cyber tip was reported to Google at 3:35 p.m. on May 17 and had one file uploaded which depicted a child in revealing clothing.
The affidavit said the email associated with the first tip had five additional cyber tip incidents attached.
"The additional cyber tips were all categorized as apparent child pornography and were submitted by multiple electronic services providers such as Google, Facebook, and PayPal," the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Hawkins asked the deputy if he could make a statement, to which the deputy read Hawkins his Miranda Rights. Hawkins allegedly told law enforcement he got curious after seeing a work colleague view the pornography.
The affidavit further stated Hawkins told police he was specifically interested in pornography that depicted "pre-teen girls" and had sought out child pornography since December 2022 or January while using various social media platforms.
