An Elk City man was charged March 26 after allegedly helping a prisoner escape from the Lexington Correctional Center in early March.
Dillon Hill, 29, was charged in Cleveland County District Court after he allegedly drove Lexington inmate Matthew Perry from the facility.
According to a court affidavit, an Oklahoma Department of Corrections agent reported that Perry, who was an active member of the Irish Mob Gang, was indicted March 2 along with other gang members, and Hill assisted in his escape March 7. Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley issued a bench warrant with a $50,000 bond March 12 to the DOC after reviewing probable cause.
According to the affidavit, Hill was identified based on evidence collection, eyewitness testimony and DOC custody records. According to DOC records, Hill also is a member of the Irish Mob Gang. Lexington facility footage shows Hill stopping a car at about 6:11 a.m. March 7 on the edge of the property, picking up a passenger, then leaving the facility. Other witnesses testified that they saw Perry leave the facility and walk in the same direction where the vehicle was stopped.
Perry was taken back into DOC custody about 7 p.m. March 12.
He is set for a a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. April 27 with Special Judge Lori Puckett. He is currently in custody at the Cleveland County jail with a $30,000 bond.
The Oklahoma State Courts Network shows that Hill has applied for representation from the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System.
According to an enhancements page, Hill was previously convicted of or pled guilty to unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance and second-degree burglary Sept. 11, 2015, in Beckham County.
According to DOC records, Hill previously served three terms with the DOC, and was previously processed into and out of DOC custody six times.
Man faces four charges, including poisoning with intent to kill
A Norman man faces multiple charges after he allegedly forced a woman to swallow gasoline during a domestic incident.
Cayman Ford Fentriss, 19, was charged Monday with four felonies: poisoning with intent to kill, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
According to a court affidavit, Norman police responded Sunday to the 2400 block of Harvard Road after a domestic disturbance call. Fentriss, who matched a reported description, was taken into custody without incident.
An officer spoke to the female victim at Norman Regional Hospital. She told the officer that Fentriss struck her in the face and knocked her to the ground, then kicked her face and forcibly tied her up with computer cables. Next, he placed a pillow on her face and tried to suffocate her.
According to the affidavit, the victim said she played dead and Fentriss removed the pillow. He poured gasoline on her head and face, then held her head and poured gasoline into her mouth. During the interview, the officer saw that the woman had puffy, red, blood-shot eyes and signs of trauma to her nose, cheeks, forehead and head.
Fentriss is set for a a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. April 27 with Special Judge Lori Puckett.
He is currently in custody at the Cleveland County jail with a $250,000 bond.
Man charged with lewd acts to a child
A Burns Flat man was charged March 25 in Cleveland County District Court with one felony count of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16.
Bobby Allen Webb, 75, is accused of inappropriately touching a girl's chest three years ago when she was around age 11 or 12.
According to a court affidavit, the Department of Human Services notified the Norman Police Department Feb. 1 about a possible sexual assault upon a now-15-year-old girl. She was forensically interviewed Feb. 9 at Mary Abbott Children's House in Norman.
During the interview, she disclosed that during the beginning of her sixth-grade year, Webb touched her chest while staying at her Norman residence.
According to the affidavit, Norman police interviewed Webb at the Burns Flag Police Department, where he admitted to scratching her back and said he may have accidentally or mistakenly touched her chest.
He is not currently listed as in at the Cleveland County jail, and a court date hasn't been posted.
OKC man charged with assault using a mallet
An Oklahoma City man was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly threatened to kill another man while holding a mallet hammer.
Matthew Linus Kyle Landsberger, 38, was charged March 23 in Cleveland County District Court following a dispute reported about March 18.
According to a court affidavit, a Moore police officer responded following the reported dispute. The victim told him he was awoken around 4 a.m. after he heard a loud noise coming from his backyard. When he went outside to investigate, Landsberger confronted him and threatened to knock him out and kill him while holding a mallet.
Landsberger is not currently listed as in at the Cleveland County jail, and a court date hasn't been posted.
