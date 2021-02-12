A 22-year-old who was arrested as part of an investigation into gang activity in Norman over a six-month period in 2018 testified against two alleged gang members Friday in the Cleveland County Courthouse.
Dijon Fosha Pickett of Norman, spoke in court in front of District Judge Michael Tupper against defendants Marcus Larod Jackson, 22, of Norman, and Juwan Thomas Square, 23, of Moore.
According to Assistant District Attorney Patrick Crowe, Pickett was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering, felonious assault and battery with a deadly weapon and shooting with intent to kill. He took a deal giving him 40 years in prison on all three counts combined in exchange for truthful testimony.
Jackson and Square each face racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, shooting with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into a dwelling (two counts for Jackson, one for Square) and two counts each of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction. Square faces one count of use of a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
According to a press release from the Norman Police Department, the defendants were part of a group of eight men arrested in 2019 for alleged involvement in numerous armed robberies, vehicle thefts, drive-by shootings and drug-related offenses that occurred in Norman and other cities under the group name the Money Murder Gang from June to December 2018.
Pickett, who previously testified during a preliminary hearing, claimed membership in the Rolling 60s Crips since age 18, but denied being in MMG, which he described as a clique gang trying to earn broader street credentials.
Pickett said in July 2018, he moved back to Norman after spending time in Texas and reconnected with Jackson, his friend. He said he and Jackson were extremely close despite their respective membership in rival gangs.
He claimed MMG was formed prior to his return, but the group wasn’t named until after Jackson and two other members saw a CD with the music label name “Money Making Game.” He said the goal of the gang was making money, and many members grew up in poverty.
Pickett identified Jackson “Ace Ru” and Square “Juice” in court, listing them by their given names and street names.
He said Jackson was probably the leader because he was the oldest of the members, and the other members respected him.
Pickett told the court that Jackson took him to an MMG initiation, during which members fought the initiate. Pickett said he refused to fight or participate.
{span}When asked if Jackson was initiated into the group, Pickett said no, because MMG was Jackson’s group.{/span}
Pickett said MMG activities included shootings, robberies, drug deals, burglaries and stealing cars. He said the group’s activities sometimes went to areas outside Norman, including Altus, Purcell and Noble, among other locations.
Pickett claimed Square was involved in “car hopping,” or breaking into cars and stealing anything of value.
He said he hosted some parties only involving MMG members at his foster mother’s house. Any gang meetings happened at other locations, including Jackson’s apartment.
Pickett said MMG members may have had two to three guns on them at all times, “in case [expletive] hits the fan.”
Pickett claimed he started spending less time with MMG members around August and September 2018.
However, he said he was present during a shooting incident Oct. 19, 2018, in the 1100 block of McGee Drive at Wilshire Square Apartments, in which Davion Adcox was shot twice in the back and shoulder area.
Pickett said he met Jackson, Square and Dayven Devon Taylor, who plead guilty before the trial, in the Wilshire Square Apartments parking lot to buy marijuana. When shown surveillance video taken nearby the shooting, he identified himself and the other three men.
Pickett said he only wanted to buy some marijuana but had a feeling that something was going to happen while they were walking up to the apartment.
He said he knocked on the door and told Adcox he wanted to purchase some marijuana. Adcox said he didn’t have any right now, and asked for a cell phone so he could put in a number. At that point, Pickett said Taylor pushed Adcox into the apartment, saying, “Where’s the weed?”
He claimed the other three had guns in their pockets and no guns came out until after Adcox claimed not to have any marijuana. He claimed Square had a .45 caliber gun. He said he didn’t have a gun that day.
Crowe showed surveillance footage showing something in Pickett’s pocket. He said that was his cell phone.
In Adcox’s testimony Tuesday, however, Adcox claimed the four men outside his door were looking for someone who didn’t live there, and that men later asked him about money and guns, not marijuana. He also said all four men had guns.
Pickett said after Adcox’s roommate, Zachary Michael Rodgers, pulled out a shotgun, they all started running and the other three men began shooting.
Adcox was shot twice during the shooting. He was treated on scene and at a local hospital. He still has shrapnel in his body from the shooting.
Following the shooting, surveillance video shows Pickett jumping the fence. He said he was heading toward his home at a nearby apartment complex.
Pickett said he wanted to testify in the case because his life is on the line.
When asked if any MMG members had threatened him, he said Jackson told him once that if he ever crossed him, he would kill him.
The courthouse will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. With a snowstorm expected to hit Oklahoma and parts of Kansas and Texas this weekend, the trial will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday if the courthouse is open.
