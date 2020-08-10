A Del City man has been charged following a shooting incident Thursday near Campus Corner.
Charles Allen Cotton Jr., 20, was charged Friday in Cleveland County District Court with a felony count of assault and battery with intent to kill.
According to a press release, Norman Police responded at about 11:29 p.m. Thursday to a shooting in the 700 block of Asp Avenue, near the University of Oklahoma campus. One man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by EMSSTAT to OU Medical Center, where he remains with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers located the suspects' vehicle as it left the scene and made a traffic stop around 11:32 p.m. around Apache Street and Santa Fe Avenue, according to the release.
According to a court affidavit, five people were taken into investigative detention at the Norman Investigations Center and spoke to officers after waiving their Miranda rights.
According to the affidavit, patrol officers received video surveillance footage from a security camera that showed the victim getting into a verbal altercation with several men before the shooting. After the victim pushes one of the people, the video allegedly shows Cotton producing a gun the victim multiple times on the sidewalk. Cotton then flees the scene.
During interviews with a detective, two men identified Cotton as the shooter. Two other men placed Cotton at the scene, but said they only heard the gunshots and didn't specify the shooter. Cotton admitted he was at the scene but denied having a weapon and shooting the victim.
After the interviews, Cotton was arrested and sent to Cleveland County Detention Center. The other four men were released.
The incident remains under investigation.
According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Cotton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing conference at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 with Special Judge Lori Puckett. His bond was set Friday at $200,000. He was ordered to have no contact with the witness or to possess weapons.
