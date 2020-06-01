An Arkansas man was charged Thursday with embezzling a $7,422 lawn mower from a Home Depot in Moore.
Dallas J. Crowder, 25, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, was charged after he and another person rented a Toro Zero-Turn lawn mower Jan. 14 from the Home Depot, according to an affidavit filed in Cleveland County District Court. The next day, Home Depot employees discovered that that lawn mower had been sold to someone in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The Pulaski Sheriff's Office in Arkansas confirmed that the lawn mower was located at the Little Rock residence, according to the affidavit. The resident told a responding deputy that he bought the lawn mower from Crowder on Jan. 15 at a Wal-Mart store in Arkansas. The sheriff's office said it linked Crowder to the sale by using the name and address listed on the bill of sale.
According to the affidavit, a warrant has been requested for Crowder's arrest.
According to the affidavit, Crowder was convicted of or pleaded guilty to residential burglary, theft and criminal attempt on Feb. 10, 2014, and was sentenced in Arkansas.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
