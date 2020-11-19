A search is entering its second week for a pet raccoon that went missing Nov. 6 from the area of Americas Best Value Inn, 100 26th Drive in Norman.
Owner George Simmons, an arborist from Pocatello, Idaho, came to Norman on contract with New Season Landscaping to help cut trees following ice storms that hit Norman in late October. He brought his wife, Anna, and two female pet Northern Raccoons, "Coon" and "Lucy," with him.
On Nov. 6, he said the over 50-pound Coon followed him outside to his vehicle when he went to get Lucy out of his truck. Shortly after, he reported that a couple started fighting near his truck and Coon went missing. He noticed that Coon was missing a couple of hours later. Since then, he, his wife and Lucy have been searching for her every night from about 7 p.m. to 3 or 4 a.m.
When he's not searching for his beloved pet, he tries to work some in the daytime for New Season Landscaping.
Simmons said the animals are special to him because he rescued them in Idaho when they were young. He has had Coon for eight years and Lucy for about one year.
Simmons said he found Coon and six other siblings after their mom was trapped. Left for dead, he rescued the seven babies, nursed them back to health and released six of the babies back into the wild. Coon, however, became implanted into the family.
“We tried several times to release her back into the wild and she would lay down and about starve to death every time,” said Simmons, who owns Limb Walker Tree Service in Pocatello.
After that, Coon was microchipped and began living with the family, he said.
Simmons said he rescues a lot of different animals at his home in Idaho, including cougars, foxes, a bear and beavers.
In addition to her size, Coon's other notable features include a tail that's not quite as bushy and white on the top of her feet. He said she is friendly, isn't skittish and looks like the size of a little bear cub.
He and local volunteers — including the Norman Fire Department — have searched Normandy Park, the New Huntington Way neighborhood and are currently searching along Berry Road.
He said he was supposed to leave for Idaho around last Wednesday, but he refuses to leave without finding Coon.
“She's like my child. She's everything. She's always right at my side, always,” he said.
Simmons said Lucy, hasn't been as playful and has laid around a lot since her sister went missing.
“She's been with Coon her whole life,” he said. “She's totally changed.”
He said both pets are microchipped, fully vaccinated and registered with the state.
Residents who believe they have sighted Coon are encouraged to call Norman residents Kristina Speaks at 314-4157 and Heather Thomason at 996-0723, as well as Norman animal control.
Community assistance
Simmons said his search for his beloved raccoon has drawn lots of community support, including financial assistance, meals and search volunteers.
Speaks, who was a veterinarian technician for 10 years, met Simmons late one night shortly after Coon went missing during his search in her neighborhood on Butler Drive. He told her about Coon and gave her his card. She called him the next day and posted his search on social media.
From there, Speaks said a group of about seven women started passing the message on social media, and the message took off.
“This is his family. He wants her back, and we're just trying to do the best thing we can do to get her back,” Speaks said.
Thomason said she saw news of the missing pet raccoon on a community page for lost pets and reposted the post publicly one night. The next morning, she saw that her post had been shared over 1,400 times.
Since then, she has reached out to city leaders that she knows, including Norman City Council members Alison Petrone, Ward 3, and Kate Bierman, Ward 1, for help in the search and spreading the word.
“I'm in until we find her,” Thomas said.
On Thursday, Thomason said she created the Facebook group Help Find Coonsie, based off the group chat Finding Coon.
“Our community has really come together during this time. This year has really separated our community, so it's really great to have everybody just coming in and not asking about political preference or anything like that, just selflessly helping this man that needs help,” Speaks said. “We've really bonded with him, and we're really just trying to get out there and find her, because she's part of his family.”
Speaks and Thomason said search efforts have included physical searches, placing humane traps and using infrared and wildlife game cameras. Also, there have been discussions about using a scent dog to help find Coon.
“I've been on enough searches with George to see how it effects him. I can't imagine going back home to Idaho without her. I won't even let myself think about it,” Thomason said about Simmons' search.
Speaks said the search has been difficult because search volunteers have received a lot prank calls sending them to random locations.
“This is our first raccoon hunt, so every day is a new day for us. We need more searchers and we need the prank calls to stop. If we could stop wasting time being sent all over the place on pranks, we'd be able to spend more time searching in the proper places for her,” she said.
The group also has received calls about actual raccoon sightings, Speaks said, and Simmons has rescued those raccoon — including a 5-month-old one that he removed from a roof — and taken them to WildCare in Oklahoma City.
Thomason said about seven or eight Norman firefighters searched Wednesday night for Coon around Normandy Park. Another night, a news KFOR crew joined the search for several hours after their video segment was done.
“Everybody is so invested with this,” Thomason said.
She said volunteers are out every night from about 7 p.m. until midnight, and Simmons continues his search into the early morning.
Another big search is open to the public at 7 p.m. Friday at Lions Park.
Also, Thomas said Oklahoma's wildlife conservation department has been notified, since Coon is microchipped.
“Everybody's aware now,” she said. “Not a single one of us has decided that we're stopping, no matter what.”
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
