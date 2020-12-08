A man who asked the Norman City Council to consider his rezoning request for a proposed commercial marijuana grow was forced to leave the meeting after repeated outbursts.
Ernest Bell received approval from the city’s Planning Commission to rezone his property from residential to agricultural this fall. The council listened to his presentation Tuesday night for consideration of final approval. Since the Planning Commission meeting, more than 75% of residents in the area filed a protest.
“We had an idea that we would grow pot in our garage,” Bell said. “We had no idea that this was going to rain crap on us and this be that big a deal.”
Bell continued his comments by telling the council they would hear “a lot of lies” from residents who opposed his request.
“The legal standard, from a constitutional perspective is that a man should be able to do what he wants with his property — absent if he is not bothering his neighbors,” he said. I am not affecting my neighbors in any way. They won’t see it, touch it, smell it, taste it.”
Bell described the operation of his envisioned business as operating inside a structure on his property with not more than 50 to 75 plants. He noted that code enforcement and the fire department had “signed off” on the property.
Bell also pointed out that there are agriculturally zoned lots in the area. Ward 4 Lee Hall and staff noted that none of those properties close to Bell’s were zoned agricultural land.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman noted the changes to the zoning would be permanent, so if Bell sold the land later, other agricultural development would be allowed.
“That’s the kind of nonsense excuses that we’re making now,” he said. “And I’m going to call you out personally … ”
“No you’re not,” Mayor Breea Clark interjected.
Attorney for petitioners
Blaine Nice, the attorney representing some petitioners, said his clients opposed it because there was no guarantee Bell would keep his promise and the zoning from residential to agricultural would mean anyone could develop the property further.
Jessica Morris said she was uncomfortable with the zoning because, “I don’t think I want to live in an area where my neighbor can resell their property to raise pigs. If I wanted to live near pigs, I would move out into the country.”
Bell could be heard laughing and making indiscernible remarks where he sat on the front center row during Nice’s comments and while several residents spoke in opposition to the zoning request.
Ward 1 Councilor Kate Bierman said while she supported the medical cannabis industry, she could not support the request.
“I am also a supporter of doing due diligence as a business owner myself before I buy a piece of property or before I start construction on something or before I sink money into a business venture,” she said.
Ward 3 Alison Petrone said his request presented significant changes against the expectations of nearby property owners.
“The have an expectation that the zoning around them, that has always existed, isn’t going to deviate substantially,” Petrone said. “This isn’t whether you’re going to have substantial deviation, but the effect of it can be ... zoning changes are forever.”
Holman agreed with Bierman and Petrone and suggested a planned urban development, which would allow him to submit plans for the site at the approval of the council.
“I agree with you on several points,” Holman said and suggested the PUD. “I don’t know that would get the residents on board even then.”
Bell laughed.
“What you bet on this Mr. Holman, that if I got a PUD … “ he said.
Clark insisted that Bell allow the council to make final comments or she would ask him to leave.
He then began to talk over Clark. She slammed her gavel and asked him to leave. Clark called upon City Manager Darrel Pyle for assistance, and Bell left the room with Pyle and an officer watching as Bell walked out of the building.
The council declined to grant Bell’s request unanimously.
Other business
The council approved Car-Mart’s request for a preliminary plat for a car lot. The lot will include a building and detail shop.
Also approved during the consent agenda was a special use permit at 1320 College Ave., where the Delta Alpha Housing Corporation plan to rebuild a fraternity house following a fire in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.