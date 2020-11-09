A man struggling with suicide fled a hospital bed with an IV in his arm, prompting a police search to bring him back, a police report shows.
University of Oklahoma police officers transported the man to Norman Regional, where he was being treated, NPD Spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said.
According to a prepared statement from the NPD, Norman police responded at about 7:08 p.m. Sunday to the 900 block of North Porter Avenue in reference to a welfare check. Another local agency had taken the man with multiple medical injuries to a local hospital. However, the man later ran away with an IV in his arm.
Officers were requested to help locate and check on his welfare. While the man was reportedly across the street, officers were unable to find him, the statement reads.
Several homeless individuals were in the area but reported they had not seen the man. Despite some claims on Facebook late Sunday that officers cleared the homeless from the area, the statement reads "no enforcement actions were taken with regard to these individuals."
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
