A man charged with assault and battery by strangulation was found guilty in Cleveland County District Court after witnesses presented evidence at trial and closing arguments Friday.
Chad Berg, 55, of Norman, will be sentenced March 8 before Chief District Judge Thad Balkman. He was charged July 31, 2018, with the crime.
According to a court transcript of the trial, the victim told the court she and Berg had been drinking the day of the crime and got into an argument on the couple’s patio and in the bedroom.
After the victim left Berg on the bed, she told the court she went into the living room and laid on the couch. No sooner had she done so when Berg “came barreling out of the bedroom and just started choking me,” she said.
The victim described for the court Berg’s demeanor during the assault.
“His eyes were just black, like it wasn’t even him,” she said. “I’d just never seen him look the way he looked, just like he had a blank look on his face, but his eyes were black.”
During her testimony, she also described in detail the fear she experienced as his hands squeezed around her neck “tighter and tighter.”
“I just remember it kept getting harder and harder to breathe,” she said. “I was terrified. I was absolutely terrified.”
The victim said she awoke on the floor and saw that Berg had one of her feet in his hands. It was established by the witness and the victim that Berg had dragged her off the couch and across the floor, but let go as the victim awoke and began fighting back.
The witness told him to get off the victim and announced, “I’m calling the cops.” Berg chased the witness outside, but the witness managed to stay on the phone with the 911 operator. The witness found a way back inside the residence, where the door was bolted and kept Berg from getting back inside.
Officers and emergency medical responders testified that the victim appeared to have injuries from her neck, behind her ears — consistent with strangulation — and wounds that indicated carpet burn.
Following the assault, the victim obtained a protective order and a divorce from Berg.
