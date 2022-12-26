A Maryland man was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison for distributing and broadcasting child pornography in Garvin County, records show.
District Attorney Greg Mashburn's office successfully prosecuted the case against Neal Patrick Garith, who broadcasted multiple videos of child exploitation.
"We are extremely pleased and thankful for this sentence and will not tolerate any kind of child exploitation material in our jurisdiction," said Alexis White, public information officer for District 21, which serves Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties under Mashburn.
The videos were detected by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, which subsequently generated a report that led to Mr. Garith, according to Mashburn's office.
Garith was arrested in Baltimore. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced Dec. 12.
"This case is an outstanding example of how ICAC can connect multiple law enforcement agencies to investigating cases across state lines," White said. "Had we stopped in Oklahoma, we would not have been able to prosecute Mr. Garith who was in possession of thousands of child exploitation materials."
Mashburn's office credited the "collective cooperation" between the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Internet Crimes Against Children, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.
"(Each) aided us in the successful prosecution and sentencing of Neal Garith to life in prison for broadcasting and distributing child exploitation material in our county."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.