A man involved in a police chase that ended in a rollover crash in Moore last week has been charged with three felonies.
Dustin Schumann, who was arrested on Nov. 12 after a police chase on I-35 northbound, has been charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, assault and battery of a police officer and escape from lawful custody.
Schumann, 37, has multiple prior felony convictions in Oklahoma and Canadian counties extending from 2005-2019, including convictions for felony possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and distribution of controlled dangerous substances.
According to a police affidavit, police responded to a disturbance call around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 1449 N. Norman Ave in Moore. MPD Sgt. Bryce White found Schumann at the residence blocking the homeowner’s driveway with his Jeep and playing loud music.
White observed Schumann reaching down towards the floor and heard the sound of metal hitting the front seat, according to the affidavit. White ordered Schumann to unlock the driver side door and exit the vehicle, but Schumann refused.
White opened the door and discovered a handgun with a magazine inserted next to where Schumann was seated, according to the affidavit. Schumann retrieved the firearm and placed it on top of the vehicle.
White then attempted to arrest Schumann, but Schumann refused to exit the vehicle. White then attempted to grab Schumann and take him into custody, but Schumann intentionally placed the vehicle into drive and pressed the accelerator, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle quickly drove forward and dragged White while he was in the doorway of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
“[White] was dragged and then violently fell to the pavement,” the affidavit reads. “Schumann continued to drive and fled the area without stopping.”
White suffered injuries to his left arm, knee and hand, but remains on full duty, according to an MPD Facebook post.
On Nov. 12, a police chase for Schumann began after a Moore police detective found Schumann spray painting his vehicle near the back of an apartment complex in Norman. Before police could arrest Schumann, he drove away, prompting the police chase to arrest him, MPD Lt. Kyle Hill said.
Police pursuit of Schumann continued onto I-35 northbound before he exited off the interstate onto a service road heading into the city limits of Moore. Schumann observed a Moore police unit waiting for him at the 34th Street bridge, tried to exit and turn back west over the bridge, and eventually rolled the vehicle, Kyle said.
Schumann was briefly pinned inside the vehicle, but was extricated by Moore firefighters. Police discovered a firearm and 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle, according to an MPD Facebook post.
Schumann is receiving treatment for injuries at OU Medical Center, but will be booked into Cleveland County Jail after he is discharged, according to an MPD Facebook post.
Jesse Crittenden
366-3540
Follow me @jcritt31
jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
