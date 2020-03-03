Norman detectives arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred Monday, a police spokeswoman said.
The victim was identified as Clinton Calfy, 46.
The suspect, Brandon Davila, was booked into the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint Tuesday night.
Police were called to the area of 24th Avenue and Alameda Street on a medical call Monday afternoon. Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on the ground in the roadway. Calfy was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.
Police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said detectives continue to investigate the motive of the killing.
