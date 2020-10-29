A man was found dead Wednesday night following a fire at a Norman apartment complex, according to the Norman Fire Department.
Fire Chief Mike Wilson said the department received a call at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday at Cottonwood Ridge Condos near Boyd Street and 12th Avenue Southeast. Fire crews responded within four minutes.
Wilson said 18 firefighters responded from three stations. EMSSTAT was on scene with an ambulance and supervisor, and Norman police also were present.
Wilson said the fire was contained to a bedroom in a single unit, and a male victim was found inside. No more details are available about the victim at this time.
The fire marshal's office is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.