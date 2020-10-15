An Edmond man pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Clinton Calfy Thursday morning at the Cleveland County Courthouse.
Brandon David Davila, 32, of Edmond, is accused of shooting Calfy at least five times March 2 after arguing about the amount of heroin Calfy was going to sell him, District Attorney Greg Mashburn said.
According to a police affidavit, Davila allegedly shot the victim on the left side of his upper body, then kicked him out of a car and onto the street at 2341 Alameda Plaza. Police identified Calfy after seizing his cell phone and wallet at the scene.
Davila confirmed during an interrogation that he and Calfy had an argument about drugs, he shot Calfy and then dumped his body, according to the affidavit.
Davila was arrested March 3 in Guthrie after investigators found a vehicle connected to him that appeared to a blood-like substance in the passenger compartment, according to a search warrant affidavit. Police officers also obtained DNA evidence from Davila during the search.
District Judge Lori Walkley set the case for a status conference March 11. Davila is being held on a $1 million bond in the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
