Victor Joseph McClain, 27, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking, vehicle theft and charges stemming from his apprehension in Norman.
Police on Sept. 11 found McClain and a codefendant wearing dark clothes, backpacks and masks in the 1600 block of Lindsey Street. McClain fled when police searched him, but was apprehended after officers hit him with a Taser blast, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police found a loaded gun, syringes, heroin, meth, a yellow powder, marijuana, tools, vehicle documents and credit cards belonging to two different people in their search. McClain's codefendant's name was listed on the vehicle purchase, the affidavit stated.
McClain was sentenced Dec. 17, 2021 to 12 years for conspiracy, 12 years for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and 10 years for unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute after pleading guilty two days earlier. The sentences will run concurrently, according to court records.
He is also ordered to pay a fee of $150, according to the judgment and sentence.
McClain's codefendant was charged with conspiracy in connection with the case. He did not have any upcoming court dates Thursday, records show.