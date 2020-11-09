A man who burned the American and Oklahoma flags on the Cleveland County Courthouse steps in January was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.
Mark McCollough, 25, of Purcell, removed the flags around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 8 and lit them on fire on the east steps of the courthouse, the arrest affidavit states.
“These items burnt the eastern entry staircase, leaving noticeable and distinguishable markings to the eastern staircase,” the affidavit reads. “While McCollough was burning setting [sic] fire, there were multiple people inside of the Cleveland County Courthouse as part of the overnight cleaning crew.”
He was charged Jan. 16 with two counts of arson, second-degree burglary and two counts of malicious injury to property, court records show. McCollough pleaded guilty to all counts Nov. 9 and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison with credit for time served by Judge Thad Balkman.
According to his plea agreement, McCollough has a criminal record for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
He has been treated for bipolar disorder and oppositional defiant disorder but was not on any medication, according to the affidavit.
