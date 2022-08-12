Two of the metro’s creative powerhouses have come together to give an exhibition that showcases both their talents.
Cody Giles is a photographer and arts organizer. Jaiye Farrell is an artist primarily known for his entrancing paintings using white lines on black canvasses.
They’ve known each other four years after a chance meeting at one of rapper Jabee Williams’ concerts in Legacy Park.
The pair have teamed up to create “Between the Spaces,” an exhibition with an opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. today during Second Friday Art Walk at Mainsite Contemporary Art Gallery, 122 E. Main St.
The show will close after September’s Second Friday Art Walk
In addition to photographic portraits of notable individuals by Giles and Farrell’s paintings, the exhibition has added digital enhancement of their pictures.
This was accomplished using the Artivive app that anyone may download to their phone or tablet free and without registration.
There also will be a Polaroid camera area where visitor snapshots instantly become part of the show.
Three-dimensional printed and painted orbs will be on display. Visitors will be encouraged to contribute their talents to a collaborative canvas.
Giles and Farrell detailed what to expect at their ambitious show.
“It’s going to be an interactive and multi-dimensional experience,” Farrell said.
Part of the project’s aim is to give the event a community vibe where participants are connected and included in making art.
“The Artivive app opens up the possibility to mix multi-disciplinary art together,” Giles said. “So taking something that’s physical and turning it digital and marrying the two mediums.
“The idea is to take the old world tangible and touchable but combining it with this non-tangible digital world, bringing them together, showing people that it’s not as inaccessible as they think.”
Farrell described it as a bridge between the physical art hanging on the wall and technology contained within devices.
Videos of this happening in other galleries depict crowds of people holding up phones pointed at pictures on display to see augmented imagery.
Farrell’s artistic journey has been one of transcending societal and cultural divides. This show gives him the opportunity to go deeper.
“Making these patterns often makes me think of the underlying patterns of reality,” Farrell said. “What that means to me is almost like macro-photography and seeing the hexagons that build up in a dragonfly’s eyeballs. These underlying patterns and structures are universal things that connect us all.
“There’s often things in nature that are also a reflection of us as humans and interconnects us. Through exploration of these patterns I started catching on to these patterns in nature. That’s all how we’re part of this big ball called Earth.”
In Giles’ work, he’s known for conveying his subject’s personalities through their photo portraits.
“That’s the goal for me any time I take a portrait,” Giles said. “I don’t want it to be a posed pretty picture of them. Having them take me to where they’re most comfortable for out-of-studio photo sessions is part of that.
“Having conversations during the shoot and getting to know them and finding connection personally has always been so important to me.
“Any talented photographer can take a good photo of someone, but what I try to do is capture when someone who knows them looks at the picture they say, ‘Yeah, that’s them, I can see their personality in it.’ That’s always the biggest compliment for me.”
If Giles is unfamiliar with an upcoming subject, he social media stalks them to get some clues.
“If they’re into something I’m not, I try to do some research on it,” he said, “just so I can have some base knowledge and be able to have a conversation about it. People loosen up and get excited talking about things they like.
“Another way is showing them the back of the camera and making it a collaborative effort, especially when you can tell someone is super uncomfortable in front of the camera.”
Giles’ methods suggest to the subject it isn’t just the photographer taking a picture — it’s the two working together.
In the show, Giles will include two portraits of each person. Appropriately, rapper Jabee, who initially brought Giles and Farrell together in 2018, is one of the subjects.
“We were sending portraits of different people back and forth, seeing who we gravitated to the most,” Farrell said, “deciding how to break it up among people looking at the camera and ones looking away, and how that can engage the viewer.”
Race and gender diversity among the portrait subjects figured prominently into the equation.
“Pushing past the societal divides to show that we’re all humans and that we have more things in common than not,” Farrell said.
