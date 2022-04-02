April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and a Norman-based nonprofit will raise awareness with a local brewery and other children’s advocacy centers in the state.
Thousands of children statewide suffer from abuse and neglect each year. There were 14,360 confirmed cases of child abuse and neglect in Oklahoma in 2021, and 736 of those were in Cleveland County, according to Mary Abbott Children’s House.
The Children’s House, which works to instill hope and healing in affected children, served approximately 3,860 children by providing both trauma informed wrap-around services for those children involved in child abuse investigations and care following a traumatic event.
Carrie Little, executive director at Children’s Advocacy Centers of Oklahoma, said it’s important to remember these numbers represent children. Oklahomans experience the highest rates of adverse childhood experience in the nation, and these experiences can contribute to health and social problems, she said.
The Norman nonprofit and other partners kick off every April with a tree lighting ceremony presented by Norman Exchange Club. The tree is lit with blue lights throughout April to remind onlookers.
Jennifer Skinner, development director for Mary Abbott House, said they will sell pinwheels — the national symbol of child abuse prevention — as a sponsorship. The pinwheel represents the carefree life children should have.
The fundraiser aims to place 1,000 pinwheels in the nonprofit’s yard. The organization expects to see around that number of children this year for forensic interviews.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma First Lady Sarah Stitt will attempt to shine a light on the mission of children’s advocacy centers like Mary Abbott Children’s House when she tours two facilities and takes part in statewide meetings in partnership with the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Oklahoma.
Mary Abbott House executive director Andree Danley said CACs statewide are encouraged by the First Lady’s focus on work with organizations like theirs.
“It is critical to understand the long-term effects abuse and neglect have on a child into adulthood and the role CACs play in mitigating further damage to a child’s mental and physical health,” Danley said.
At 2nd Friday Art Walk April 8, Mary Abbott House and Equity Brewing will bring Pours for Prevention to the brewery. Equity will unveil the “Prevention Is our Jam,” a light ale conditioned with concord grapes, at the event. The actual jam and grilled PB&Js will also be available. A portion of the proceeds go to Mary Abbott House.
Mary Abbott will also host a lunch-and-learn called “Keep Your Kids Safe” from 10:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. April 20 at The Well.
The event will educate parents or caregivers on how to protect their children from child abuse. The luncheon is presented in partnership with Bethesda, an organization devoted to helping children and families heal from sexual abuse, which will present their “Stop, Go, Tell” initiative to attendees.
Skinner said the awareness raised by advocacy centers and advocates like First Lady Stitt in April is crucial to combat the high rate of adverse childhood experiences in the state.
“Our children deserve a better future,” Skinner said.
More information about this month’s events can be found at the Mary Abbott Children’s House Facebook page.