The text of a Supreme Court opinion and even the justices’ votes can change, sometimes dramatically, between the time they take a first vote on the case during a private conference following oral arguments and when the decision is announced. That happened in the 1992 abortion case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed the right to abortion. Initially, as Evan Thomas recounted in his biography of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, it seemed there were five justices willing to overrule Roe v. Wade. But that May, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote to Justice Harry Blackmun that there had been some developments. Kennedy and O’Connor and Justice David Souter had been “meeting secretly to save a woman’s right to abortion,” Thomas wrote.