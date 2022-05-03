Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn did not meet with Shed Euwins’ immediate family Tuesday morning, arguing he agreed to meet with them, but not with the attorney they had present.
Mashburn agreed to a meeting with Euwins’ immediate family last Wednesday after they and supporters marched into his lobby and demanded to speak with him. Euwins' family and supporters sought answers about Mashburn’s decision to not file charges against a man who shot Euwins April 9.
Euwins was shot by an unidentified driver near OU’s campus; according to Mashburn and Norman police, Euwins approached the driver’s car and swung into it after the man produced a gun and politely asked him to step back. They also said the driver had his son in the car.
NPD announced April 22 that Mashburn was not going to file charges, citing Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground law. The law allows a driver to shoot someone trying to enter their car.
Mashburn told reporters last Wednesday that he is “forbidden” from filing charges under Stand Your Ground. But he also said he would happily meet with Euwins’ family to answer their questions.
At the planned meeting Tuesday morning in the Norman Investigations Center, criminal defense attorney Katie Bourassa told DA Office staffer Troy Wall she was there to interpret “legalese” for Euwins’ family, not as paid counsel. When Wall insisted Mashburn would only meet with the immediate family, the family members and Bourassa left.
Wall declined to give The Transcript a reason why Mashburn would not meet with the family if Bourassa was present.
While she wasn’t the family’s counsel, Bourassa said she disagrees with Mashburn’s decision not to charge in Euwins’ death. She cited the Oklahoma case McNeely v. State, which says district attorneys have discretion in whether to grant immunity under Stand Your Ground.
Bourassa also cited the 911 call from the shooting, in which the driver said he didn’t know if Euwins was going to punch him or “what he was going to do,” in her disagreement with Mashburn.
“I don’t trust anything that has gone through a filter, whether it’s the DA’s filter, whether it’s NPD’s filter,” she said. “The only thing I trust and believe are the words of the shooter himself, and those words were that he did not know what this individual was going to do. That is not enough under the Stand Your Ground law.”
Mashburn’s decision to not meet with the family with Bourassa present is the latest in a series of decisions in Euwins’ case that have confused and outraged Euwins’ family and supporters.
NPD revealed few details in the weeks between the shooting and Mashburn’s decision not to charge, and neither the department nor the DA’s office have revealed the identity of the shooter. Neither agency revealed Euwins’ name to the media — KOCO confirmed his name through the state medical examiner’s office.
A motorist at the scene of the shooting told The Transcript Euwins calmly walked over to the shooter’s car, which contradicted NPD’s recounting of events.
While Euwins was convicted in October 2021 of a misdemeanor threatening charge in a similar incident, his friends and family have insisted the actions described by NPD and Mashburn aren’t like him.
Euwins’ mother Laura Woods told Wall she believes Mashburn is “hiding something.”
“I was hoping to get some answers, answers to what happened and the guy who shot him,” Woods said after leaving the Investigations Center Tuesday.
“If it was his child, he would have made sure that that man would have got put in jail. If that was his child, he would make sure,” Woods said.
Euwins’ ex-wife Nicole Zegrati said the family is planning legal action, but did not disclose further details Tuesday.