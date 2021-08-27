The Norman City Council passed a resolution this week “strongly encouraging” the use of masks and vaccinations, but experts say that the action will have mixed effectiveness.
Studies have shown that even the slightest of COVID mitigation efforts lead to a lower number of deaths and cases.
One particular study conducted by the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon found that even moderate restrictions on the size of gatherings and any level of mask requirements can slow a spike of COVID cases if the measures are implemented at the right time.
“We examined the public health approaches implemented by each state to limit the spread and burden of COVID-19,” the researchers said in the abstract. “Our analysis revealed that stronger statewide interventions positively correlated with fewer COVID-19 deaths, but some neighboring states with distinct intervention strategies had similar SARS-CoV-2 case trajectory.”
Norman’s resolution — which has no enforcement measures for those who refuse to wear a mask — will have a positive impact, medical professionals say, but the impact will be miniscule compared to that of an actual mandate.
The problem with mask mandates at the moment is that they’re so politically charged, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, chief COVID officer at the University of Oklahoma. Still, Bratzler said he believes everyone should be wearing a mask at the moment.
Even with masks’ polarizing nature, Bratzler believes that if a mandate were in place, most people would follow it.
“I believe, currently, that if you’re indoors in any setting around other people, you’ve got to be wearing a mask, because we have a virus that’s highly contagious and spreading rapidly in Oklahoma, and families are filling up our hospital quickly,” Bratzler said. “I mean, in general, with respect to mandates, there’ll be some people that will defy it, but to be honest, most people follow the rules, and if there is a mandate they’ll do it.”
Bratzler said though he believes Norman’s resolution strongly encouraging mask wearing will have a positive effect, he also thinks many people are falling prey to disinformation, causing them to believe masks don’t work and are harmful. Neither of those ideas are true.
“There are some docs and others out there spreading this completely false narrative that masks don’t work because the virus is too small, it’ll go right through a mask on the market,” he said. “The problem is they forget that when you’re breathing, you’re not breathing out naked viruses — you’re breathing out droplets of water and droplets of vapors, and that’s where the virus settles on those, and they’re much, much bigger. Those are blocked by masks when they are coming out of your mouth.”
Dr. Aaron Boyd, the chief medical officer at Norman Regional Health System, agreed with this sentiment.
“The general masks work in that regard,” Boyd said. “If you look at the data in places where people are masking, transmission rates are much, much less. So just because you’re vaccinated, doesn’t mean you cannot test positive for coronavirus. It doesn’t mean you can’t carry it and give it to somebody else. That’s why the CDC has (recommended) masks and more places started mandating masks in certain areas, even if you’re vaccinated.”
Norman Mayor Breea Clark, who proposed the resolution, said she believes that although it won’t have the same effect as a mask mandate would, the strong encouragement to wear masks will still have an impact.
“There’s always people in the middle, and there’s always people that want to hear from leadership,” Clark said. “And leadership is setting an example by saying, ‘we expect you to follow the CDC guidelines because we care about your wellbeing.’ That was why we also had doctors Bratzler, as well as Boyd speak on Tuesday. It’s not just us telling you that — it’s the CDC and our medical professionals. and so the goal was to reiterate that we need to be on high alert, follow the CDC guidance and all play our part to keep our community safe.”
Clark said the reason she didn’t introduce a mask mandate for a vote was because the places where the most cases are happening are schools, and any citywide mask mandate wouldn’t affect those spots.
School districts are not allowed to implement mask mandates due to Senate Bill 658, which prohibits mask mandates from being implemented in public schools.
“The greatest area of concern that I’ve heard of is in the schools and at the university,” she said. “And thanks to Senator (Rob) Standridge, and Senate Bill 658, my mandate wouldn’t impact there anyways, but it also stops us from doing what we did the first go round where we all work together. That’s where I’m hearing the most concern.
“It’s not at the grocery store or at restaurants where it was the first round, it’s on campuses and schools, and now our children are vulnerable. So, this is on the state, and I don’t think the mandate would address the areas that need it most.”
Data supports Clark’s statement. According to The Frontier, children aged 5-17 made up 22% of Thursday’s 4,000+ new COVID-19 cases.
“Health department data showed 1,106 Oklahomans aged 17 and under, and 939 children between the age of 5 and 17 were reported as testing positive for the coronavirus,” The Frontier reported. “The data showed 22.26% of Thursday’s positive cases were of school-age children, an increase of 5% from last week’s 7-day average for the same age group.”