The Cleveland County Master Gardener Association’s Spring Garden Party and Plant Sale is back just in time for the frost-free growing season.
The Gardener Association was designed to enhance gardeners’ plant knowledge through growing flowers, vegetables and friendships, according to the association’s website.
The group hosts an annual plant sale to help with demo and instruction costs and other programming.
After a two year pandemic-related hiatus, the event is back from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St. The sale will continue from 9 a.m. to noon April 23.
Just like past years, the event will have ongoing garden demos, children’s activities, information booths and plants for sale.
Judy Kautz, public relations chair for the Gardener Association, said the Garden Party portion of the event is all about showcasing the demonstration garden, which started in 2000, to the public.
“The demonstration garden is designed to show off what you can do in your own garden and provide examples,” Kautz said.
There are 44 beds in the Extension Master Gardener demonstration garden ranging from square-foot gardening for vegetables and a shade garden to a red white and blue garden dedicated to veterans and a pink one dedicated to breast cancer awareness.
Each garden bed group has a QR code to scan and learn more about a particular plant.
Kautz said they also have a fairy garden and plants native to Oklahoma.
Lois Cox, master gardener and co-chair of the Garden Party, said the greenhouse gives those who love to garden all year the chance to dig in the dirt during the winter.
“We start getting the greenhouse ready around October and November,” Cox said. “It gives us time to continue our love of gardening, even when we can’t get out in our own gardens.”
The other half of the event is the plant sale. A greenhouse committee starts sowing seeds to grow vegetables, annuals, perennials and many plants.
The sale has more than 500 gallon-sized pots of perennials and 660 pots of annuals and fig trees, as well as other options.
Nancy Logan, chair of the CCMGA Greenhouse Committee, said they take cash and credit card but not checks and purchases have no sales tax.
Children will be able to plant seeds and take them home. Face painting, rock painting, a scavenger hunt and demonstrations and informative sessions from master gardeners on pollinators and other topics are also confirmed at the event.
“There’s a whole variety of things that will keep everybody busy, so it’s always fun and educational as well,” Kautz said. “Kids love it because it gives them an opportunity to dig in the dirt a bit.”
Logan said the sale helps to promote the Oklahoma State University Extension Service and funds their informative programs at public libraries and an annual $1,000 horticultural scholarship at OSU.
“We’ve even had Master Gardeners do programs at Lowe’s and Home Depot,” Logan said. “We try to do as much education as we possibly can.”