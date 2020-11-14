Matt McGarry announced his bid for the upcoming Ward 2 City Council election in February, a prepared statement reads.
After the death of newly elected David Perry in August, the council attempted to fill the vacancy through a selection committee. Due to a dispute that erupted among committee members following their nomination, the council appointed former Councilor Joe Carter until a special election is held next February, The Transcript previously reported.
McGarry has been married to his wife, Nadya, for 20 years and has an 11 year-old daughter, Lara.
According to his statement, McGarry met Nadya when he was a Boren Scholar in St. Petersburg, Russia.
“She is an American success story. She came to the United States without a word of English. She attended Washburn University to become a physical therapist’s assistant when we lived in Lawrence, Kansas,” his statement reads. “She currently works at Norman Regional Hospital. My daughter, Lara, is 11 years old. She’s an outstanding student, budding soccer star with dreams of becoming an archeologist who is fully bilingual in Russian and English. Our labradoodle, Argo, is just over 3 and quite insane. But we love him all the same. Fair to say, I think, that he is not our dog; rather that we are his humans.”
McGarry said he would carry on Perry’s vision.
“First, I want to say that David Perry’s passing was a tragedy. He was exactly the kind of person Ward 2 needed who was absolutely committed to serving its constituents,” his statement reads. “Keeping him in the forefront, I really want to pursue his vision, especially in terms of making broadband accessible to all residents and making sure that local, homegrown businesses receive the support they need to grow and thrive.”
McGarry described the ward as a unique blend of people who call it home, but also a place to do business.
“It is a great combination of residential and commercial, the former of which is ideally positioned and primed to support the latter, which right now, as we all know, is going through a very tough time, especially along the Lindsey corridor, but to be honest, businesses along the corridor have been struggling for some time,” his statement reads.
McGarry faulted the struggle local businesses face, in part, to the University North Park tax increment finance district.
“One of the real negative outcomes of UNP is that it did not support the development and growth of local businesses,” his statement reads. “In the coming weeks, I will be launching a website that will outline ideas I have for collaborating with my future constituents to help Ward 2 realize its vast potential for residents and businesses alike. I look forward to meeting as many of my neighbors as possible, in person and virtually, on the campaign trail between now and February.”
McGarry is an instructor of Russian languages and Russian literature at the University of Oklahoma where he has taught since 2015, he said in an email to The Transcript.
He completed his undergraduate work in Slavic languages and literature, English, Russian and Eastern European studies at the University of Kansas. He has also taught high school English, served as resident director for Kansas University’s study abroad program in Petersburg and coached football, his email reads.
McGarry said he has not served on any government boards or commissions.
