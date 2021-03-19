Newly elected Ward 2 City Councilor Matt McGarry abruptly resigned his seat, he told The Transcript Friday.
While he did not submit a formal letter of resignation, McGarry informed fellow council members Thursday morning in a group text message obtained Friday by The Transcript.
McGarry is a professor of Russian Studies at the University of Oklahoma and won the seat in February after a special election to fill a vacancy. He was absent the last two council meetings.
“As some may have heard, I will be resigning the council person position for Ward 2. I'm more than happy to speak individually with you, but the long and the short of it is that, shortly after being elected, I received an invitation to join the faculty of a public Ivy [League] institution in Russian Studies,” his text message says. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity which I never thought really would happen.”
City Clerk Brenda Hall said the council will consider hosting a special election.
“We are drafting a resolution for Tuesday's agenda to call a special election for June 8,” Hall said.
She did not have a filing period confirmed if the council approves the resolution.
McGarry said he wanted to keep where he was going private and would not confirm if he had previously applied for the job before the election but noted competition for such positions is high.
“Even in the pre-COVID landscape, the job opportunities in the humanities are few and far between, and the competition for every one is incredibly fierce,” he told The Transcript. “You can count on your fingers how many jobs there are nationwide, really, in some areas in higher education.”
The opportunity is a can't miss for McGarry and his family.
“It's good for my spouse, it's good for my daughter and it's something that — you get this opportunity and you just can't walk away from it.”
Leaving Norman behind is bittersweet, he said. His family has called the city home since 2015.
“First of all, I'm really going to miss my students here,” he said. “I'm going to miss OU. I have great colleagues and great people I work with every day. I'll miss Norman, especially in the sense that this is where my daughter started her school career, her academic career here ... we're going to miss a ton of friends and all our close associates.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.